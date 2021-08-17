Global Medical Specialty Bags Markets, 2021-2027 - Vendors Focusing on Distribution Collaborations

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Specialty Bags - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Specialty Bags Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Specialty Bags estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Ostomy Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IV Fluid Bags segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Medical Specialty Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



CAPD Bags Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR



In the global CAPD Bags segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$961.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Medical Specialty Bags: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential

Factors Driving Demand for Medical Specialty Bags in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions

& Other Developing Regions Increase in Number of Hospitals & Improved Access to Care Services

Growing Healthcare Awareness & Healthcare Spending

Proliferation of Medical Tourism

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World Medical Specialty Bags Market

Vendors Emphasize Distribution Collaborations

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the World Medical Supplies Market (2015-2017)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 110 Featured)

B Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Baxter International, Inc. ( USA )

) C.R. Bard, Inc. ( USA )

) Coloplast A/S ( Denmark )

) ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)

Fresenius Kabi AG ( Germany )

) Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Hollister Incorporated ( USA )

) Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. ( Japan )

) MacoPharma ( France )

) MacoPharma ( France )

) Pall Corporation ( USA )

) Terumo BCT, Inc. ( USA )

) Westfield Medical Ltd. (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ostomy Bags: Leading Product Segment

Blood Bags Emerge As Fastest Growing Category

Disposable Bags Become the Norm

Blood Bags with RFID Tag on the Rise

Robust Market for Incontinence and Urinary Collection Bags

Favorable Reimbursement Policies Aid Use of Incontinence Bags

New IV Solution Production Lines Fuel Growth in the IV Bags Market

Demand for Environmentally Compatible IV Containers Catching On

CAPD Bags Gaining Importance for Dialysis Patients

Sterilization Packaging Bags Propel Bags Market

Progressive Advancements in Design & Functionality Fuel Growth

Demand for Disposables to Rise in the Long Run

PVC-Free Alternatives Gain Popularity Due to Environmental and Health Concerns

List of Alternative Materials Available for Select Medical Bags

Engineered Polyolefin - An Efficient Alternative to PVC

Not-so-Stringent FDA Approval Norms: A Positive Driver

Low Profits, Automation: Key Issues for Manual Blood Collection Devices

Collection Devices Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases: Cornerstone for Present & Future Expansion

Increased Care Needs of Growing Aging Population Augments Market Prospects

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 110

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x93pq9

