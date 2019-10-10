Global Medical Supplies Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Supplies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$60 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.5%. Diagnostic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.7 Million by the year 2025, Diagnostic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Diagnostic will reach a market size of US$731.6 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$16.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Baxter International, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson & Company; Boston Scientific Corporation; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Halyard Health, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Medtronic PLC; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Supplies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

CARDINAL HEALTH

HALYARD HEALTH

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MEDTRONIC PLC

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

