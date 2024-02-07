Global Medical Technology Managed Vendor Services Market Report 2023: Disruption of Conventional Services Transforms Healthcare Systems and Creates New Growth Opportunities - Forecasts to 2028

07 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Technology (MedTech) Managed Vendor Services Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides a detailed overview of MedTech managed vendor services, covering market sizing, competitive landscape, challenges, drivers, trends, new technologies, and growth opportunities. The study period is 2021-2028, with forecasts beginning in 2024.
The global MedTech managed vendor services market is expected to witness significant changes over the next few years, driven by the increasing technology adoption by managed equipment services (MES), multi-vendor services (MVS), and professional service providers. They will do so due to the transformations in healthcare facilities, the shift from inpatient to outpatient settings, and the rising use of medical equipment in home healthcare.
Professional services such as cost and efficiency services, clinical quality and outcomes-based services, and growth and strategy services will likely transform the managed vendor services market from traditional product-related services (e.g., equipment maintenance and repair service-based model) to a value-added, digitally enabled service model.
The geographic scope comprises North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America, the Caribbean, and MENASA (the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia). Market sizing will cover historical and forecast data by segment and region.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Building Capabilities within MedTech Companies
- Best Practice Implementations - Philips Electronic ICU (eICU)
- Best Practice Implementations - Medtronic Care Management Services
- Growth Opportunity 1: Connected Care Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Managed Services to Optimize Efficiency
- Growth Opportunity 3: Network of Asset-light Models
- Growth Opportunity 4: New Payment Models
- Growth Opportunity 5: Virtual Hospital/HaH
- Growth Opportunity 6: Capturing and Integrating Data
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Medtronic
- Philips
