Global Medical Technology Managed Vendor Services Market Report 2023: Disruption of Conventional Services Transforms Healthcare Systems and Creates New Growth Opportunities - Forecasts to 2028

This study provides a detailed overview of MedTech managed vendor services, covering market sizing, competitive landscape, challenges, drivers, trends, new technologies, and growth opportunities. The study period is 2021-2028, with forecasts beginning in 2024.

The global MedTech managed vendor services market is expected to witness significant changes over the next few years, driven by the increasing technology adoption by managed equipment services (MES), multi-vendor services (MVS), and professional service providers. They will do so due to the transformations in healthcare facilities, the shift from inpatient to outpatient settings, and the rising use of medical equipment in home healthcare.

Professional services such as cost and efficiency services, clinical quality and outcomes-based services, and growth and strategy services will likely transform the managed vendor services market from traditional product-related services (e.g., equipment maintenance and repair service-based model) to a value-added, digitally enabled service model.

The geographic scope comprises North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America, the Caribbean, and MENASA (the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia). Market sizing will cover historical and forecast data by segment and region.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Building Capabilities within MedTech Companies

Best Practice Implementations - Philips Electronic ICU (eICU)

Best Practice Implementations - Medtronic Care Management Services

Growth Opportunity 1: Connected Care Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Managed Services to Optimize Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 3: Network of Asset-light Models

Growth Opportunity 4: New Payment Models

Growth Opportunity 5: Virtual Hospital/HaH

Growth Opportunity 6: Capturing and Integrating Data

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Medtronic

Philips

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global MedTech Managed Vendor Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

External Challenges for Providers

Internal Challenges for Providers

Short and Long-term Issues Confronting the Provider Landscape

Focus Areas of Health Systems/Providers

Top Themes and Factors Impacting the Healthcare Service Landscape

Integration and Rationalization Transforming Health Systems to Systems of Health

Opportunities in the Healthcare Service Landscape

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Traditional/Maintenance Services

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Managed Equipment Services (MES)

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Multi-vendor Services (MVS)

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Professional Services

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America, Caribbean, and MENASA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Next Steps

