Global Medical Tourism Market 2023 to 2028: Players Include KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Raffles Medical Group, BB Health Solutions and Asthetica

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical tourism market was valued at US$54.622 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.52% over the forecast period to reach US$169.101 billion by 2028.

This research study examines the medical tourism market based on various segments: treatment type and geography. First, a brief overview of the market details key driving factors and challenges. Next, Porter's five forces model analyzes the medical tourism market comprehensively.

This is followed by industry value chain analysis which determines the companies which are part of the different processes and contributing to various sectors.

The study also presents in-depth information concerning the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations affecting the medical tourism market. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of the medical tourism market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors influencing the overall market environment.

The report provides vital market information to executives and interested stakeholders to enable them to get vital market information. The report also analyzes the competitive landscape and details strategies of key market players and also plots them on our vendor matrix in four quadrants: leader, follower, challenger, and niche.

Companies Mentioned

  • Bumrungrad International Hospital
  • KPJ Healthcare Berhad
  • Raffles Medical Group Ltd
  • BB Health Solutions
  • Asthetica
  • TransEarth Medical
  • Apollo Hospitals
  • Bangkok Chain Hospital

The scope and coverage of the medical tourism market report is as below:

  • Medical tourism market data tables and charts
  • Market outlook with sections on drivers, restraints, Porter's and industry value chain analysis
  • Market assessment by treatment type into cardiovascular, cancer, orthopedic, fertility, neurological, and others.
  • A 360 view of the demand for medical tourism market solutions/services across different geographies (North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific) with further breakdown for key countries within those regions.

Market Segmentation

by Treatment Type

  • Cardiovascular
  • Cancer
  • Orthopedic
  • Fertility
  • Neurological
  • Others

by Geography

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Others
  • Europe
  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Spain
  • Others
  • The Middle East and Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • Others
  • Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36rl0l

