Global Medical Tourism Market Report 2024 - Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and India Get the Most Business from Asia and Africa, while China and Iran get the Most Business Locally

Medical tourism has been touted as the next big thing for many years. Does medical tourism offer potential for countries? This groundbreaking report looks at the real numbers, opportunities and problems.

Medical tourism refers to the practice of individuals traveling across borders to receive medical treatment or healthcare services. Does medical tourism offer potential for countries or is it one big hype?

This global phenomenon has gained significant traction in recent years due to various factors such as cost savings, high-quality healthcare facilities, and accessibility to advanced medical treatments. There are several benefits to a local economy from medical tourism: revenue generation, job creation, infrastructure development, increased tax revenue, promotion of local businesses, and enhanced reputation.

Patients seek medical tourism for procedures ranging from elective surgeries and cosmetic treatments to complex medical interventions

Some countries have been successful while others have been so then faded, while others have failed. Many have made promises about becoming profitable and popular destinations but few have succeeded. Success does not happen by accident needs large amounts of state time, money, and a real strategy.

This report explains why some will be winners and others will be losers. It also highlights key safety problems that need to be solved rather than ignored. Country profiles and tables offer statistics not available elsewhere

Key Trends

The greater proportion of medical travel is regional or domestic within a country.

The increasing cost of air travel and decreased wish to travel a long distance combined means long-distance medical tourism is fading.

Many medical tourists do not seek out the cheapest destination.

Much medical tourism is for cosmetic, fertility, or dental treatment.

Medical tourists are increasingly being courted by nations in an organised way.

The key drivers for medical tourism are the lack of insurance and services (in the patient's home country), lower costs, better quality care, procedures unavailable at home, and shorter waiting periods.

Practices like opening offices in source markets; raising awareness about their competitive edge, effective communication, and offering ease of visa and travel bundled with tourism and treatment are popular strategies.

Healthcare businesses are setting up physically in another country.

Domestic medical tourism is often ignored

Overview

Most medical tourism reports tell you that it will grow 20% a year as if it is all one. In reality, some countries succeed and some fail. Some types of medical tourism do better than others. Many countries and businesses have failed badly.

This report has the latest information, trends, facts, and figures on medical tourism. Most reports fail to tell you that medical tourism is not one big global market but is made up of sub-segments with differing reasons for medical travel. What they also ignore is that while a handful of countries are making money, the amount of time and money the state has spent to make that happen is massive.

Many countries and businesses have entered medal tourism only to fail after costly expenditure as they believed the hype from so-called experts. Some try to tell you that it is all based on US patients, but apart from Mexico, that is not true.

Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and India get the most business from Asia and Africa, while China and Iran get the most business locally.

Key Topics Covered:

Key trends

History of medical tourism

Wellness and medical tourism

Defining medical tourism

UNWTO definitions

Market size

International patients

Global medical tourism figures by country

Global medical tourism country figures illusions

UNWTO/ETC report on health tourism

Global potential of health and wellbeing tourism

European Parliament report on health tourism

Medical tourism revenue

Medical tourism global numbers

Global medical tourism potential

Medical tourism in the future

Medical tourism traditional

Medical Tourism New definitions

How medical tourism is changing

How medical tourism needs to change

Medical tourism strategy and planning

Regional promotion Latam

Diasporic medical tourism

Value state paid patients

Taking hospitals to the patients

How medical tourism will evolve

How to build a medical tourism destination

Moving away from the price

Price versus quality

Domestic medical tourism

Hotels and medical tourism

Artificial intelligence

USA Insurers restrict treatment in Mexico

Insurers restrict treatment in Geopolitical problems

Global overview

Medical tourism winners

Dubai

Hainan

Iran

Malaysia

Thailand

Medical tourism losers

Abu Dhabi

Germany

Hungary

Jordan

Philippines

Medical tourism hopefuls

Egypt

Ethiopia

Ghana

Pakistan

Saudi Arabia

Problem areas and countries

Surgery in Mexico

Disease in Mexico

Safety

Legal and ethical issues

Medical negligence

Dental tourism problems after going to Mexico

USA medical tourism deaths after going to Mexico

medical tourism deaths after going to UK medical tourism deaths after going to Turkey

Ireland medical tourism deaths after going to Turkey

medical tourism deaths after going to Irish Medical Journal bariatric medical tourism

Medical tourism does not allow for complications

London experience of gastric surgery tourism

experience of gastric surgery tourism Cosmetic surgery problems study

Organ transplant rackets in India

American deaths - cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic

Dangers of cosmetic surgery in South Korea

Medical tourism fraud in Turkey

in Medical spa warning

Medical travel agents

Distribution

Agents

Agency regulations

Agency requirements of hospitals

Travel agencies and tour operators

Medical tourism treatments and types

Addiction treatment

Birth tourism

Cancer

Child medical tourism

Cosmetic surgery

Dental implants

Dental tourism

Dental care in Europe

Diabetes treatment

Elderly care

Eye care

Fertility treatment

Hair transplant surgery

Medical spas

Obesity treatment

Organ transplants

Procreation tourism

Sex change tourism

Spas

Spas and medical tourism

Sports medical tourism

Stem cell treatment

Surrogacy

Insurance

Medical tourism and insurance

Travel Insurance

Compulsory travel health insurance

Medical tourism insurance

Medical negligence and insurance

Medical negligence - medical complications insurance

Insurers as medical tourism agents

Prudential cross-border cashless cancer treatment

European Health Insurance Card

Medical tourism customers

Advertising regulation

Airlines

Apps

Carers

Cultural sensitivity

Diaspora

Direct chat

EU cross-border healthcare

EU cross-border healthcare in EFTA countries

European standards on cosmetic surgery

European standards on non-surgical medical procedures

Hotels and medical tourism

LBGTX

Luxury travel

Medical price comparison sites

Mobile technology

Muslims

Older patients

Price comparisons

Price regulation

Security and terrorism

Smartphones

Social media

Taking time to be a tourist

Videos

Waiting times

Why do people become medical tourists

Accreditation

International medical accreditation

Accreditation news

ACHC International

ACHSI

Acreditas Global

Accreditation Canada

American Accreditation Commission International

Accreditation Commission for Health Care

COHSASA

Global Healthcare Accreditation

Joint Commission International

KTQ International

QUAD A

Temos International

Accreditation organisations

American Accreditation Commission International

Accreditation Canada

ACHC International

ACHS International

Acreditas Global

CHKS

COHSASA

DNV-GL Healthcare

Global Healthcare Accreditation

International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Organisation

International Society for Quality in Health Care

Joint Commission International

KTQ International

QUAD A

Temos International

Medical Tourism Country Profiles 2024

The world's only detailed country profiles of 172 countries involved in medical tourism.

Inbound medical tourism 2019/2020/2021/2022/2023

Inbound health and wellness

Outbound medical tourism

Tourists 2019/2020/2021/2022/2023

Medical tourism revenue USD 2019 /2020/2021/2022

/2020/2021/2022 Population 2024

Diaspora

Overview

Potential

Medical tourism numbers in

Reliability of numbers

Medical tourism numbers targets

Health tourism numbers in

Health tourism numbers targets

Medical tourism visas

Where medical tourists come from

Why inbound medical tourists go there

Inbound medical tourism treatments

Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism

Target markets by country

Medical tourism promotion

Medical tourism financial incentives and grants

Medical tourism at airports and airlines

Health tourism

Health tourism promotion

Health tourism financial incentives and grants

Medical tourism revenue

Medical tourism revenue targets

Health tourism revenue

Health tourism revenue targets

Medical tourism numbers out

Medical tourism outbound spending

Where medical tourists go

Why outbound medical tourists go abroad

Health insurers and medical tourism

Domestic medical tourism

Medical tourism regulation

Medical tourism price regulation

Promotional organisations



