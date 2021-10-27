Global Medical Tourism Markets, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Tourism Market 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global medical tourism market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period.

The global medical tourism market is driven by existence of latest advanced technologies in terms of medical care present across the world.

Moreover, easy accessibility of any kind of assistance from local governments and tourism departments is positively impacting the growth of market. Also, availability of numerous advantages which include personalized care, modern devices, improved hospitality, etc., is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.



The global medical tourism market is segmented based on treatment, type, company, and region. Based on treatment, the market can be categorized into cosmetic treatment, dental treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopaedic treatment, bariatric surgery, fertility treatment, ophthalmic treatment, and others.

Out of these, the fertility treatment dominated the market in terms of largest market share and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during the forecast period as well. This can be ascribed to the fact that fertility treatment is one of the most common treatments for which medical tourists choose to travel across international borders.

Also, the cancer treatment segment is forecast to register high CAGR during the forecast period, on account of increase in incidences of cancer all around the world, along with higher number of unmet medical needs in some countries. This is projected to increase the number of cross-border travellers looking for better quality cancer treatment.

The companies are adopting certain competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, collaborations, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of global medical tourism market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global medical tourism market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global medical tourism market based on treatment type, service, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global medical tourism market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global medical tourism market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global medical tourism market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global medical tourism market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global medical tourism market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global medical tourism market.

Major players operating in the global medical tourism market include

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd (IHH Healthcare Berhad Company)

Asian Heart Institute

Bumrungrad International Hospital

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Bangkok Hospital Medical Center

Raffles Medical Group

Samitivej Hospitals

Yanhee International Hospital

Hospital San Jose

Mexicali Bariatric Center

TMC Fertility

Prince Court Medical Centre

Seoul National University Hospital

Hospital Barbados Fertility Center

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Medical Tourism Market, By Treatment Type

Cosmetic Treatment

Dental Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopaedic Treatment

Bariatric Surgery

Fertility Treatment

Ophthalmic Treatment

Others

Global Medical Tourism Market, By Type

Domestic

International

Global Medical Tourism Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

