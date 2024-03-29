Global Medical Tourism Report 2024: Medical Tourism Emerges Stronger Post Pandemic with Many Pandemic-Induced Changes to Healthcare Delivery Models Staying On

29 Mar, 2024, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Medical Tourism estimated at US$108.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$264.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Cardiovascular Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$45.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cancer Treatment segment is estimated at 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Medical Tourism market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$46.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 9.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Medical Tourism Getting Transformed by the Technology of Artificial Intelligence
- Artificial Intelligence: The Pill of Choice for Radical Evolution of Medical Tourism
- Technological Advancements to Benefit the Medical Tourism Industry
- IR 4.0 Technologies to Propel Growth of Medical Tourism
- Medical Tourism Destinations to Win Competition Based on Adoption of the Most Disruptive Technologies
- Medical Tourism Emerges Stronger Post Pandemic with Many Pandemic-Induced Changes to Healthcare Delivery Models Staying On
- Medical Tourism Market on Fast Track to Glory with Interplay of Dynamic Trends
- Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Demand for Medical Tourism
- Aging Population to Propel the Demand for Medical Tourism
- Unprecedented Spike in CAD Cases Drives the Medical Tourism Market
- Ageing Demographics and Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Opportunities in Store
- Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases to Propel Market Demand
- Significant Increase in Number of Patients Suffering from Chronic Diseases Fuel Demand for Medical Tourism
- Rise in Geriatric & Disabled Population Fuels Need for Medical Tourism
- Increasing Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Chronic Medical Conditions Propels Market Growth
- Fertility Medical Tourism Continues to Rise Amid Controversies
- Growing Popularity of Beauty & Wellness & Post Pandemic Optimism for a Recovery Bodes Well for Medical Tourism
- Efforts to Push Beauty & Wellness Tourism
- Beauty & Wellness Tourism to Attain Greater Heights in Post-Pandemic Era
- Rise in Dental Tourism Across Emerging Nations: A Significant Growth Opportunity
- Challenges Facing the Medical Tourism Industry
The report covers 160 key competitors in the industry. A selection of featured companies include:
- Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
- Asian Heart Institute
- Barbados Fertility Center
- Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
- NTT Medical Center Tokyo
- Prince Court Medical Centre
- Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital
- Seoul National University Hospital
- UZ Leuven
- Wooridul Hospital
Key Report Features
- Full access to influencer engagement stats
- Free access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.
- Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities
- Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas
- Complimentary report updates for one year
- Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players
- Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- Although Declining for the First Time Since the Russia-Ukraine War, Global Oil Prices Still Remains Higher Than 2019 Levels Which In Turn Will Take Inflation Longer Than Expected to Fall: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
- Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024
- Global Economy Slowly Limps Towards Recovery, Resiliently Navigating the War & Decades-High Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024
- How the Healthcare Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023
- Competitive Scenario
- Medical Tourism - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Medical Tourism: A Prelude
- Medical Tourism: A Sheer Force Aiding Transformative Backdrop for Healthcare Sector
- Medical Procedures as Strong Pillars at Foundation of Medical Tourism Castle
- Medical Tourism & Investment Migration Programs Open Exciting Economic Avenues
- Medical Tourism: Revolutionizing Patient Experiences
- Medical Tourism Experiencing Rapid Growth
- Major Drivers and Challenges in the Medical Tourism Industry
- Technology Trends to Influence Market Uptake
- Role of Digital Technology in Reshaping the Medical Tourism Industry
- Hybrid Medical Tourism Experience - The Future
- Private Sector Dominates the Industry
- Star Performers of the Pulsating Medical Tourism Landscape
- Innovation Drives Malaysia's Medical Tourism
- USA: Prime Medical Tourism Destination
- UK and Germany: A Lucrative Medical Tourism Market
- Chinese Medical Tourism Outlook
- South Korea to Impact the Market Growth of Medical Tourism
- Technological Advancements Changing The face of Health Tourism in Asia and South America
- Recent Market Activity
- Influencer Market Insights
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Turkey
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
