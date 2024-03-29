Global Medical Tourism Report 2024: Medical Tourism Emerges Stronger Post Pandemic with Many Pandemic-Induced Changes to Healthcare Delivery Models Staying On

DUBLIN, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Medical Tourism estimated at US$108.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$264.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Cardiovascular Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$45.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cancer Treatment segment is estimated at 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Medical Tourism market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$46.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 9.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Medical Tourism Getting Transformed by the Technology of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence: The Pill of Choice for Radical Evolution of Medical Tourism

Technological Advancements to Benefit the Medical Tourism Industry

IR 4.0 Technologies to Propel Growth of Medical Tourism

Medical Tourism Destinations to Win Competition Based on Adoption of the Most Disruptive Technologies

Medical Tourism Emerges Stronger Post Pandemic with Many Pandemic-Induced Changes to Healthcare Delivery Models Staying On

Medical Tourism Market on Fast Track to Glory with Interplay of Dynamic Trends

Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Demand for Medical Tourism

Aging Population to Propel the Demand for Medical Tourism

Unprecedented Spike in CAD Cases Drives the Medical Tourism Market

Ageing Demographics and Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Opportunities in Store

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases to Propel Market Demand

Significant Increase in Number of Patients Suffering from Chronic Diseases Fuel Demand for Medical Tourism

Rise in Geriatric & Disabled Population Fuels Need for Medical Tourism

Increasing Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Chronic Medical Conditions Propels Market Growth

Fertility Medical Tourism Continues to Rise Amid Controversies

Growing Popularity of Beauty & Wellness & Post Pandemic Optimism for a Recovery Bodes Well for Medical Tourism

Efforts to Push Beauty & Wellness Tourism

Beauty & Wellness Tourism to Attain Greater Heights in Post-Pandemic Era

Rise in Dental Tourism Across Emerging Nations: A Significant Growth Opportunity

Challenges Facing the Medical Tourism Industry

