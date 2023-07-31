Global Medical Transcription Services Market to Reach $117.2 Billion by 2030: Analysis and Growth Forecast

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Jul, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Transcription Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the global market for medical transcription services, which is estimated to be $67.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $117.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the period of 2022-2030.

The report highlights different segments within the medical transcription services market, including Consultation Reports and History & Physical Reports. The Consultation Reports segment is projected to have a CAGR of 6.2% and reach $41.5 billion by the end of the analysis period, while the History & Physical Reports segment is expected to grow at a revised CAGR of 8.4% for the next eight years.

In terms of regional analysis, the market for medical transcription services in the U.S. is estimated to be $19.7 billion in 2022. China, the second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach $20.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9% during the period of 2022-2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, expected to grow at rates of 6.5% and 6.2% respectively over the period of 2022-2030. Germany in Europe is forecasted to grow at an approximate CAGR of 6.8%.

The report covers various market trends and drivers that impact the healthcare industry and the medical transcription services market. It explores the increasing trend of outsourcing and discusses different sourcing strategies/models, such as sole sourcing and outsourcing radiology services.

The report also analyzes the impact of voice recognition technology on medical transcription and the advancements in the field, including robotic automation, cloud-based services, and the integration of artificial intelligence and voice transcription. It examines the concept of offshoring, the role of developing nations in outsourcing medical transcription services, and technological innovations such as digital technology and electronic health record systems.

Additionally, the report includes company profiles of key players in the medical transcription services market, including Acusis India, Audio Dicta Transcription Corporation (ADTC), iMedX Inc., M*Modal IP LLC, Medical Transcription Services, Nuance Communications, Inc., TopTrans Company, Total Transcription Solutions, Inc., TransDyne, TransTech Medical Solutions, and Vennar Soft Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pblmg3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Technology-enabled Drug Discovery Research Report 2023: TEDD Vendors Paving the Way for Novel Therapies and Partnerships

Global Piling Sheets Business Report 2023: Japan, Canada, and Germany Poised for Strong Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.