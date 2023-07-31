Global Medical Transcription Services Market to Reach $117.2 Billion by 2030: Analysis and Growth Forecast

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Transcription Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the global market for medical transcription services, which is estimated to be $67.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $117.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the period of 2022-2030.

The report highlights different segments within the medical transcription services market, including Consultation Reports and History & Physical Reports. The Consultation Reports segment is projected to have a CAGR of 6.2% and reach $41.5 billion by the end of the analysis period, while the History & Physical Reports segment is expected to grow at a revised CAGR of 8.4% for the next eight years.

In terms of regional analysis, the market for medical transcription services in the U.S. is estimated to be $19.7 billion in 2022. China, the second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach $20.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9% during the period of 2022-2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, expected to grow at rates of 6.5% and 6.2% respectively over the period of 2022-2030. Germany in Europe is forecasted to grow at an approximate CAGR of 6.8%.

The report covers various market trends and drivers that impact the healthcare industry and the medical transcription services market. It explores the increasing trend of outsourcing and discusses different sourcing strategies/models, such as sole sourcing and outsourcing radiology services.

The report also analyzes the impact of voice recognition technology on medical transcription and the advancements in the field, including robotic automation, cloud-based services, and the integration of artificial intelligence and voice transcription. It examines the concept of offshoring, the role of developing nations in outsourcing medical transcription services, and technological innovations such as digital technology and electronic health record systems.

Additionally, the report includes company profiles of key players in the medical transcription services market, including Acusis India, Audio Dicta Transcription Corporation (ADTC), iMedX Inc., M*Modal IP LLC, Medical Transcription Services, Nuance Communications, Inc., TopTrans Company, Total Transcription Solutions, Inc., TransDyne, TransTech Medical Solutions, and Vennar Soft Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pblmg3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets