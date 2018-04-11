Global Medical Tubing Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 - Key Players are Zeus, Saint-Gobain, Teleflex, Optinova, and Lubrizol

The global medical tubing market is estimated to reach USD 9.38 billion by 2022 from USD 6.1 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 9% from 2017 to 2022.

The increase in aging population is a key driver for the medical tubing market, as the major demand for feeding tubes, fluid management, drainage tubes, and ventilator tubes are driven by the aged population. The aging population will have a major impact on the development and delivery of healthcare facilities.

According to the United Nations World Population Prospect', the aging population, comprising people 60 years of age or over, is expected to increase threefold by 2100. As of 2017, approximately 13% of the global population comprised people aged 60 or above; this is growing at a rate of 3% per year. This factor will play a significant role in driving the need for advanced medical procedures and medical devices that incorporate tubing, thus, driving the medical tubing market.

Majority of the growth in the aging population is recorded in developing regions. China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Nigeria are expected to be countries with the highest aging population by 2050. However, currently, Europe has the greatest percentage of the population aged 60 or over, followed by North America.



The strong silicone-oxygen structure of silicone allows it to have properties such as biocompatibility, superior temperature & chemical resistance, good mechanical & electrical properties, and natural clarity or translucence. Silicone is flexible, has high tear & tensile strength, and a wide range of surface hardness. Silicone materials have the ability to resist chemicals, solvents, and extreme temperatures. Biocompatibility of silicone allows it to be compatible with human tissues and body fluids, thus increasing its use in medical tubing. The molecular structure of silicone allows it to be manufactured in any form, including solids, liquids, semi-viscous pastes, greases, oils, and rubbers. Silicone is flexible and resistant to moisture, chemicals, heat, cold, and UV radiation. All these factors contribute to the growth of the silicone segment of the medical tubing market.



Drug delivery system is expected to be the fastest-growing market for medical tubing. Drug delivery is a method or approach used to deliver drugs or medications to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans or animals. This can be used for the treatment or diagnosis of numerous diseases such as diabetes, kidney failure, heart diseases, and others. Medical tubing is used as a device or channel of delivery in drug delivery systems. Nasogastric tubes are used for enteral feeding and drainage. Spacer devices used for asthma are also incorporated with medical tubing. The tubing used in these systems necessitates the use of high-quality polymers. The demand for medical tubing is increasing due to the rising incidences of diseases such as diabetes and asthma, and the increase in the aging population.



Zeus Industrial Products (US), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Teleflex (US), Optinova (US), and Lubrizol Corporation (Vesta) (US) are key companies operational in the medical tubing market. Other major manufacturers of medical tubing include Nordson Corporation (US), Putnam Plastics (US), RAUMEDIC AG (Germany), Tekni-Plex (US), and W. L. Gore & Associates (US). Targeting new markets will enable medical tubing manufacturers to overcome the effects of the volatile economy, leading to a diversified business portfolio and increase in revenue.

