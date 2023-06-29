Global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Strategic Business Report: Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Ultrasound Systems

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Ultrasound Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market for Medical Ultrasound Equipment estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Diagnostic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Therapeutic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Medical Ultrasound Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Spike in Demand from Primary Care and POC Segments Aids Ultrasound Market during COVID-19 Crisis

Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in U.S Hospitals

COVID-19 Throws Spotlight on Lung Ultrasound as Pivotal Medical Imaging Modality

Cardiac & Vascular Ultrasound for COVID-19 Patients

Airway and Abdominal Ultrasound for COVID-19 Patients

Medical Ultrasound: An Overview

Comparison of Ultrasound against Other Imaging Modalities

Application Areas

Market Outlook: Long Term

Developing Countries Drive Future Growth

Major Challenges

Cost-Effectiveness of Ultrasound vis-a-vis Other Imaging Modalities

Cost Comparison of Different Imaging Modalities

Medical Ultrasound Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Compact Portable Ultrasound Systems Lend Traction to Point-of-Care Imaging

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Ultrasound Equipment Market: 2020

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Handheld Ultrasound Equipment Market: 2020E

Consolidation Remains Rampant

Major Acquisitions in Ultrasound Space: 2010-2020 (1H)

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Advances Spur Growth

Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Ultrasound Systems

Enhanced Visualization Methods Enter the Ultrasound Space

Improved Electronics Drive Development of Advanced Systems

Automated Ultrasound Scanning Improves Department Efficiiency

Advances in Compact Ultrasound Systems

Ergonomics Gains Importance in New Product Designs

Elastography Makes Waves in Ultrasound Industry

Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence

Increasing Rates of Breast Cancer Drives Ultrasound Presence as a Supplementary Imaging Tool for Breast Cancer

Incidence of Breast Cancer Worldwide by Region: 2018

Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for Echocardiography

Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Procedure Share: 2020E

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Emphasis on Improved Healthcare Delivery Drives Use of Ultrasound in Prenatal Diagnostics

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: Largely Untapped

Select FDA Approved Modes for Ultrasound Therapy

Focused Ultrasound: Multiple Therapeutic Possibilities

Application of Ultrasound in Alleviating Parkinson's Tremors

Prevalence of Kidney Stones Drives Use of Ultrasound Technology

Urinary Calculus Incidence by Type in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Incidence by StoneType

Advancements in Ultrasound Fusion Technology

Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination

Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications

Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications

Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Set for Strong Growth

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Demographic Factors Buoy Demand for Ultrasound Equipment

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

