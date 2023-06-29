Global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Strategic Business Report: Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Ultrasound Systems

29 Jun, 2023, 21:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Ultrasound Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Medical Ultrasound Equipment estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Diagnostic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Therapeutic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Medical Ultrasound Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured) -
- BK Medical APS
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Esaote SPA
- FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Healthcare Manufacturing, Ltd.
- Mindray Medical International Limited.
- Misonix, Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Spike in Demand from Primary Care and POC Segments Aids Ultrasound Market during COVID-19 Crisis
- Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in U.S Hospitals
- COVID-19 Throws Spotlight on Lung Ultrasound as Pivotal Medical Imaging Modality
- Cardiac & Vascular Ultrasound for COVID-19 Patients
- Airway and Abdominal Ultrasound for COVID-19 Patients
- Medical Ultrasound: An Overview
- Comparison of Ultrasound against Other Imaging Modalities
- Application Areas
- Market Outlook: Long Term
- Developing Countries Drive Future Growth
- Major Challenges
- Cost-Effectiveness of Ultrasound vis-a-vis Other Imaging Modalities
- Cost Comparison of Different Imaging Modalities
- Medical Ultrasound Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Compact Portable Ultrasound Systems Lend Traction to Point-of-Care Imaging
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Ultrasound Equipment Market: 2020
- Market Share of Leading Players in Global Handheld Ultrasound Equipment Market: 2020E
- Consolidation Remains Rampant
- Major Acquisitions in Ultrasound Space: 2010-2020 (1H)
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technology Advances Spur Growth
- Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Ultrasound Systems
- Enhanced Visualization Methods Enter the Ultrasound Space
- Improved Electronics Drive Development of Advanced Systems
- Automated Ultrasound Scanning Improves Department Efficiiency
- Advances in Compact Ultrasound Systems
- Ergonomics Gains Importance in New Product Designs
- Elastography Makes Waves in Ultrasound Industry
- Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence
- Increasing Rates of Breast Cancer Drives Ultrasound Presence as a Supplementary Imaging Tool for Breast Cancer
- Incidence of Breast Cancer Worldwide by Region: 2018
- Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for Echocardiography
- Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Procedure Share: 2020E
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Emphasis on Improved Healthcare Delivery Drives Use of Ultrasound in Prenatal Diagnostics
- Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
- Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: Largely Untapped
- Select FDA Approved Modes for Ultrasound Therapy
- Focused Ultrasound: Multiple Therapeutic Possibilities
- Application of Ultrasound in Alleviating Parkinson's Tremors
- Prevalence of Kidney Stones Drives Use of Ultrasound Technology
- Urinary Calculus Incidence by Type in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Incidence by StoneType
- Advancements in Ultrasound Fusion Technology
- Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination
- Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications
- Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications
- Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Set for Strong Growth
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Demographic Factors Buoy Demand for Ultrasound Equipment
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1j9gd
