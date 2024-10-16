Global Medical Virtual Assistants Expands Leadership Team and Moves to New Corporate Headquarters

Leading provider of Medical Virtual Assistants strengthens its operations with key staff appointments and relocates to larger office space to support its rapid growth

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Medical Virtual Assistants (GMVA), a premier provider of remote staffing solutions for medical practices across the U.S., is proud to announce the appointment of three new leadership team members and the relocation of its corporate headquarters to a larger office space at 65 LaSalle Road, Suite 209, West Hartford, CT, to accommodate the company's continued growth.

Anne Valsangiacomo, Chief of Staff Lisa Pesce, Director of Global Operations Paul Chabot, Chief Information Officer

The new appointments include Lisa Pesce as Director of Global Operations, Paul Chabot in the capacity of Chief Information Officer (CIO), and Anne Valsangiacomo as Chief of Staff. These experienced professionals will play a crucial role in advancing GMVA's commitment to providing unmatched virtual staffing solutions to healthcare providers nationwide.

Beth Lachance, CEO and founder of GMVA, expressed her excitement about the additions to the leadership team: "We are thrilled to welcome Lisa, Paul, and Anne to Global Medical Virtual Assistants. Their collective expertise in healthcare operations, IT strategy, and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate. With their guidance, we will enhance our service offerings, ensuring that medical practices across the country have the virtual support they need to focus on what truly matters—patient care."

Lisa Pesce, the newly appointed Director of Global Operations, brings a wealth of experience in healthcare management and mental health. With a doctorate and a distinguished career in senior leadership roles, she will oversee GMVA's global operations, ensuring that the company's virtual staffing solutions continue to meet the highest standards of efficiency and regulatory compliance.

Paul Chabot, working in the capacity of CIO, brings nearly 30 years of experience in IT leadership to GMVA. With expertise in cloud computing, cybersecurity, and healthcare IT systems, Paul will lead the company's digital transformation, optimizing its IT infrastructure to better serve its clients.

Anne Valsangiacomo joins GMVA as Chief of Staff with over two decades of experience in healthcare consulting and operational leadership. Anne's background in health systems management and her role at the Connecticut Department of Public Health will contribute to GMVA's mission of streamlining administrative processes for healthcare providers.

GMVA's new corporate headquarters at 65 LaSalle Road, Suite 209, provides a larger, state-of-the-art workspace that reflects the company's growth and future vision. The move will allow GMVA to better serve its expanding client base while creating an environment that fosters innovation and collaboration among its growing team.

About Global Medical Virtual Assistants:

Global Medical Virtual Assistants is a leading provider of remote staffing solutions for medical practices across the United States. Specializing in virtual administrative support, GMVA's Medical Virtual Assistants (MVAs) handle essential tasks such as prior authorizations, insurance verification, patient billing, and appointment scheduling. With a team of highly trained professionals, including many with nursing or medical-related degrees, GMVA ensures that healthcare providers can maintain productivity and focus on delivering exceptional patient care. The company's Virtual Medical Managers (VMMs) provide an added layer of quality control, overseeing all operations to ensure seamless integration into any healthcare practice.

For more information, visit www.globalmedicalva.com .

