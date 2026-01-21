Global Medical Virtual Assistants (GMVA) Appoints Ashley Klem as Chief Financial Officer Amid Rapid Growth and Expansion into Agentic AI Solutions

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Medical Virtual Assistants (GMVA), a leading provider of specialized virtual staffing solutions for healthcare organizations, proudly announces the appointment of Ashley Klem as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This strategic addition to GMVA's executive team comes during a period of extraordinary growth and national recognition for the company.

In 2025, GMVA was named the fastest-growing private company in Connecticut and ranked #368 on the Inc. 5000 list, placing it among the top companies nationwide with a remarkable 1,085.9% three-year growth rate. As the company continues to scale, Ashley's financial leadership will be pivotal in ensuring sustainable growth, financial transparency, and long-term strategic planning.

"Ashley's depth of financial expertise and track record of leading through growth make her an outstanding addition to GMVA," said Beth Raboin, CEO and Founder of GMVA. "Her ability to align financial operations with strategic expansion is exactly what we need as we continue building long-term partnerships across the healthcare industry. We're thrilled to welcome her to our executive team as we not only grow our current staffing model, but also prepare to launch our new Agentic AI platform in early 2026. Ashley will be instrumental as we expand our presence in Tech-Enabled Services and bring new levels of support to our clients."

Ashley Klem brings over 20 years of experience working with owners, investors, and executive teams across industries including hospitality, private equity, and real estate. Known for streamlining processes, implementing forecasting tools, and reducing financial reporting timelines, Ashley has consistently positioned organizations for success through periods of transformation and growth.

Most recently, Ashley served as Assistant Vice President / Senior Controller at a boutique membership-based hospitality firm. She has also held key leadership roles as Chief Accounting Officer and Fund Controller in high-growth environments. Ashley holds a Master of Science in Finance and Investment Management and dual bachelor's degrees in Accounting and Business Administration from Sacred Heart University.

At GMVA, Ashley will lead financial operations, develop robust forecasting systems, and ensure the financial infrastructure supports the company's mission: to serve as a long-term, strategic partner to healthcare organizations seeking reliable, integrated virtual support.

Global Medical Virtual Assistants (GMVA) is a trusted partner to healthcare organizations, providing specialized virtual staffing solutions designed to integrate seamlessly into clinical and administrative workflows. Unlike traditional third-party vendors, GMVA forms long-term partnerships built on collaboration, transparency, and a deep understanding of each client's unique operational goals.

With a team of over 1,500 highly trained medical virtual assistants, GMVA helps healthcare practices, hospital systems, and providers streamline operations, reduce overhead, and improve patient outcomes without compromising the quality or personalization of care. By embedding our team into healthcare practices, we support their mission as an extension of their organization.

In 2026, GMVA will expand its services even further with the launch of a proprietary Agentic AI platform, designed to enhance support capabilities, increase efficiency, and deliver even greater value to healthcare partners through intelligent, tech-enabled solutions.

