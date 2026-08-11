Global Medical Virtual Assistants (GMVA) Ranks No. 971 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, Marking Second Appearance Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

GMVA Recognized for 355% Three-Year Revenue Growth as the Company Expands Its Healthcare Workforce Infrastructure Model and Advances Human-in-the-Loop Automation Through Vera Technology Solutions

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Medical Virtual Assistants (GMVA), a Connecticut-based workforce infrastructure partner for hospitals, health systems, and healthcare provider organizations, today announced that it has been ranked No. 971 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc.'s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Global Medical Virtual Assistants (GMVA) ranks #971 on 2026 Inc. 5000 List

The recognition marks GMVA's second appearance on the Inc. 5000 and follows the company's debut on the list in 2025. The achievement reflects GMVA's continued growth as healthcare organizations increasingly look for more flexible and scalable ways to address mounting administrative workloads, staffing shortages, and operational complexity.

"Being recognized by Inc. for a second time is incredibly meaningful," said Beth Raboin, CEO and Founder of Global Medical Virtual Assistants. "Our growth has been built on helping healthcare organizations solve workforce challenges with exceptional people. Now, as healthcare leaders increasingly look to AI and automation for greater efficiency, we believe there is an opportunity to solve for both. Our human-in-the-loop approach brings technology and people together, allowing organizations to automate where it makes sense while preserving human judgment, empathy, and oversight where it matters most."

GMVA has evolved from a virtual staffing provider into a broader workforce infrastructure partner, helping healthcare organizations expand administrative capacity across critical functions while integrating directly into existing teams, technologies, and workflows.

As the company looks toward its next stage of growth, GMVA is also investing in new ways to combine healthcare workforce expertise with emerging technology. That includes the development of Vera Technology Solutions, a healthcare technology company focused on agentic AI, workflow automation, and human-in-the-loop capabilities. The approach is designed to allow technology to handle appropriate administrative processes while maintaining live human involvement when judgment, empathy, escalation, or greater context is required, an especially important consideration in high-sensitivity areas such as mental health, fertility and reproductive medicine, oncology, and other complex healthcare environments.

"Healthcare cannot simply be approached as another industry to automate," Raboin said. "Technology can dramatically improve speed, consistency, and efficiency, but there are also moments where a person needs to be involved. We believe the future of healthcare operations is not about choosing between people and AI. It is about knowing how to bring the two together in the right way."

That philosophy builds on GMVA's experience working inside healthcare organizations and supporting administrative workflows that directly affect patient access, financial clearance, care coordination, revenue cycle performance, and day-to-day operations.

GMVA's No. 971 ranking on the 2026 Inc. 5000 represents another milestone in that evolution and reinforces the company's long-term focus on building scalable infrastructure for a healthcare system facing continued workforce and operational pressures.

As GMVA enters its next stage of growth, the company plans to continue expanding its workforce infrastructure capabilities while investing in technologies and operational models that help healthcare organizations increase capacity without relying solely on additional headcount.

About Global Medical Virtual Assistants

Global Medical Virtual Assistants (GMVA) is a workforce infrastructure partner for hospitals, health systems, medical groups, and healthcare provider organizations. GMVA helps healthcare organizations build scalable, flexible administrative capacity by integrating highly trained professionals directly into existing teams, systems, and workflows.

GMVA supports critical healthcare operations including patient access, financial clearance and authorization management, care coordination, revenue cycle performance, and other administrative functions that influence both operational performance and the patient experience.

Learn more at www.gmva.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community of entrepreneurs, innovators, and business leaders creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. Since then, some companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.

The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000, and the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Media Contact

Preston Strada

Marketing Manager

Global Medical Virtual Assistants

[email protected]

678-314-4437

www.gmva.com

SOURCE Global Medical Virtual Assistants