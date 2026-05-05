GMVA Appoints Healthcare Leader John F. Rodis, MD, MBA as Chief Medical Advisor to Accelerate Expansion into Hospitals and Health Systems

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Medical Virtual Assistants (GMVA), the workforce infrastructure partner for hospitals and health systems, today announced the appointment of John F. Rodis, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Advisor, effective April 29, 2026.

Dr. Rodis joins GMVA at a pivotal time as the company expands its focus upstream to serve large hospitals and health systems facing mounting administrative burdens and workforce constraints.

Dr. John Rodis, MD, MBA joins Global Medical Virtual Assistants (GMVA) as Chief Medical Advisor

Healthcare organizations today are operating under a growing paradox: administrative workloads continue to increase while staffing shortages persist across critical functions. Traditional approaches are no longer sustainable. GMVA addresses this challenge by enabling hospitals to build scalable, flexible administrative capacity that integrates directly into existing operations, without adding headcount.

"GMVA is redefining how hospitals think about workforce strategy," said Beth Raboin, CEO and Founder of GMVA. "We're not a staffing company, we are a workforce infrastructure partner. Dr. Rodis brings the exact combination of clinical credibility, executive leadership, and health system relationships needed to help us engage at the highest levels of hospital leadership."

In his role as Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Rodis will focus on expanding GMVA's presence within large hospitals and health systems, leveraging his extensive network and experience to build strategic partnerships and support enterprise adoption of GMVA's platform.

Dr. Rodis is the founder and president of Arista Health, LLC, and a nationally recognized healthcare executive with a distinguished record of driving quality, safety, and operational excellence. He previously served as president of Saint Francis Hospital, a 617-bed major teaching hospital and the largest Catholic hospital in New England, where he led transformative initiatives including achieving Level 1 Trauma Designation and expanding cancer and women's health services.

Under his leadership, Saint Francis earned national recognition as one of the nation's 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health™, received multiple Women's Choice Awards® for Patient Experience, and achieved eight consecutive "A" grades for Patient Safety from the Leapfrog Group.

Beyond his executive leadership, Dr. Rodis has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and continues to shape the future of healthcare as President of the Moving To Value Alliance and a member of the Healthgrades Quality Advisory Board.

"I am excited to join GMVA as it brings a fundamentally different solution to one of healthcare's most pressing challenges," said Dr. Rodis. "Hospitals don't just need more people, they need scalable capacity that improves operations and financial performance. GMVA is uniquely positioned to deliver that."

GMVA's platform provides hospitals with a secure, integrated administrative workforce that spans patient access, financial clearance, and revenue cycle operations—helping organizations improve throughput, protect revenue, and reduce operational strain. By enabling hospitals to scale capacity without increasing internal headcount, GMVA supports a more sustainable and resilient operating model.

About Global Medical Virtual Assistants (GMVA)

Global Medical Virtual Assistants (GMVA) is the workforce infrastructure partner for hospitals and health systems, delivering scalable, flexible administrative capacity that integrates directly into existing operations. GMVA enables healthcare organizations to improve operational performance, enhance patient access, and strengthen financial outcomes—without the burden of hiring, training, and turnover. With a secure, enterprise-ready platform and a highly trained healthcare workforce, GMVA helps hospitals build capacity, not headcount.

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SOURCE Global Medical Virtual Assistants