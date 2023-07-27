Global Medical Writing Market Driven by Rapid Growth in the Medical Sciences, Expected to Reach USD 8.38 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023

DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Writing Market (2023-2028) by Type, Application, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Writing Market is estimated to be USD 4.73 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.38 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.1%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Medical Writing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Medical Writing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Medical Writing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Growth in the Medical Sciences

Increasing Demand for Outsourcing of Medical Writing Capabilities

Growth in Drafting Trial Regulation and Patent Registration Documents

Restraints

Lack of Standardized Guidance Concerning Acknowledgment for the Medical Writer's Specific Contributions

Opportunities

Role of New Technologies in Medical Writing

Increasing Dependence Upon the Internet and Digital Communications

Growth in Medical Device Regulations

Challenges

Lack of Quality Evaluation Instruments and Challenges Involved in Regulatory Medical Writing

Companies Mentioned

Cactus Communications

Cardinal Health

Certara (EQT)

Clinexa Life Sciences Pvt

Covance

Freyr Solutions

Icon PLC

InClin, Inc.

Indegene

InfocusRx

Intertek Group PLC

IQVIA Holdings, Inc.

MakroCare

Nucleus Global (Huntsworth)

OMICS International

Parexel International Corporation (Pamplona Capital)

Quanticate

SIRO Clinpharm Pvt. Ltd.

Synchrogenix (Certara)

Syneos Health

Trilogy Writing & Consulting

UDG Healthcare PLC

Market Segmentation



The Global Medical Writing Market is segmented based on Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Regulatory Writing, Scientific Writing, Clinical Writing, and Others.

By Application, the market is classified into Medical Journalism, Medical Education, and Medico Marketing Writing.

By End-User, the market is classified into Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, And Contract Research Organizations (CROs).

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8mo2jw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets