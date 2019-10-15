Global Medical X-Ray Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 12:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical X-Ray market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.9%. Digital, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.7 Billion by the year 2025, Digital will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817870/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$184.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$153.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Digital will reach a market size of US$497.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Agfa Healthcare NV; Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.; Canon Medical Systems Corporation; Carestream Health Inc.; Dentsply Sirona, Inc.; FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc.; GE Healthcare; Hitachi, Ltd.; Hologic, Inc.; Konica Minolta, Inc.; Midmark Corporation; Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Philips Healthcare; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Shimadzu Corporation; Siemens Healthineers; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817870/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Medical X-Ray Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Medical X-Ray Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Medical X-Ray Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Medical X-Ray Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Digital (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Digital (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Digital (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Analog (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Analog (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Analog (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Detectors (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Detectors (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Detectors (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Generators (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Generators (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Generators (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Work stations (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Work stations (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Work stations (Component) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Software (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Software (Component) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Software (Component) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Components (Component) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Other Components (Component) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Components (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Dental (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Dental (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Dental (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Veterinary (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Veterinary (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Veterinary (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Mammography (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Mammography (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Mammography (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Chest (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Chest (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chest (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Orthopedics (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 38: Orthopedics (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Orthopedics (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 43: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 45: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 48: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 51: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Medical X-Ray Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 52: United States Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Medical X-Ray Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: United States Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: United States Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Medical X-Ray Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: United States Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: United States Medical X-Ray Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Medical X-Ray Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 60: Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: United States Medical X-Ray Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Medical X-Ray Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 63: Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 64: Canadian Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Canadian Medical X-Ray Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Medical X-Ray Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Canadian Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Canadian Medical X-Ray Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 69: Medical X-Ray Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Canadian Medical X-Ray Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Medical X-Ray Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 72: Canadian Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Canadian Medical X-Ray Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Medical X-Ray Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 75: Canadian Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 76: Japanese Market for Medical X-Ray: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Medical X-Ray Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Japanese Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Japanese Market for Medical X-Ray: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Medical X-Ray Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Japanese Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical
X-Ray in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Japanese Medical X-Ray Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Medical X-Ray Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical
X-Ray in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Japanese Medical X-Ray Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Medical X-Ray Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 88: Chinese Medical X-Ray Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Medical X-Ray Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Chinese Medical X-Ray Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Chinese Medical X-Ray Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Medical X-Ray Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 93: Chinese Medical X-Ray Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Chinese Demand for Medical X-Ray in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Medical X-Ray Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Chinese Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Chinese Demand for Medical X-Ray in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Medical X-Ray Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Chinese Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Medical X-Ray Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 100: European Medical X-Ray Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Medical X-Ray Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: European Medical X-Ray Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: European Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Medical X-Ray Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: European Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: European Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 107: Medical X-Ray Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: European Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: European Medical X-Ray Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Medical X-Ray Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: European Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: European Medical X-Ray Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 113: Medical X-Ray Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: European Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 115: Medical X-Ray Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: French Medical X-Ray Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: French Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Medical X-Ray Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 119: French Medical X-Ray Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 120: French Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Medical X-Ray Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 122: French Medical X-Ray Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: French Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Medical X-Ray Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 125: French Medical X-Ray Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: French Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 127: Medical X-Ray Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: German Medical X-Ray Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: German Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Medical X-Ray Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 131: German Medical X-Ray Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 132: German Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Medical X-Ray Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 134: German Medical X-Ray Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Medical X-Ray Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Medical X-Ray Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 137: German Medical X-Ray Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Medical X-Ray Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 139: Italian Medical X-Ray Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Medical X-Ray Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Italian Medical X-Ray Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Italian Medical X-Ray Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Medical X-Ray Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 144: Italian Medical X-Ray Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Italian Demand for Medical X-Ray in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Medical X-Ray Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Italian Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Italian Demand for Medical X-Ray in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Medical X-Ray Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Italian Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Medical X-Ray: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Medical X-Ray Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: United Kingdom Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: United Kingdom Market for Medical X-Ray: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Medical X-Ray Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: United Kingdom Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Medical X-Ray in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: United Kingdom Medical X-Ray Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Medical X-Ray Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Medical X-Ray in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: United Kingdom Medical X-Ray Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Medical X-Ray Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 163: Spanish Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Spanish Medical X-Ray Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Medical X-Ray Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Spanish Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Spanish Medical X-Ray Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Medical X-Ray Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Spanish Medical X-Ray Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Medical X-Ray Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 171: Spanish Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Spanish Medical X-Ray Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Medical X-Ray Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 174: Spanish Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 175: Russian Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Medical X-Ray Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: Russian Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Russian Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Medical X-Ray Market in Russia by Component: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 180: Russian Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Russian Medical X-Ray Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Medical X-Ray Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 183: Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Russian Medical X-Ray Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Medical X-Ray Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 186: Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 187: Rest of Europe Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 188: Medical X-Ray Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Europe Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Europe Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 191: Medical X-Ray Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Europe Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Rest of Europe Medical X-Ray Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 194: Medical X-Ray Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Europe Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Europe Medical X-Ray Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 197: Medical X-Ray Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Europe Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 199: Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 200: Medical X-Ray Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 201: Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Medical X-Ray Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 203: Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Medical X-Ray Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 206: Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 207: Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Medical X-Ray Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 209: Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 211: Medical X-Ray Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 212: Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 213: Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 214: Medical X-Ray Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Australian Medical X-Ray Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 216: Australian Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Medical X-Ray Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Australian Medical X-Ray Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 219: Australian Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Medical X-Ray Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Australian Medical X-Ray Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 222: Medical X-Ray Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Medical X-Ray Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Australian Medical X-Ray Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 225: Medical X-Ray Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 226: Indian Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 227: Indian Medical X-Ray Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 228: Medical X-Ray Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 229: Indian Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 230: Indian Medical X-Ray Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 231: Medical X-Ray Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 232: Indian Medical X-Ray Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Medical X-Ray Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 234: Indian Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Indian Medical X-Ray Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Medical X-Ray Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 237: Indian Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 238: Medical X-Ray Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 239: South Korean Medical X-Ray Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 240: Medical X-Ray Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Medical X-Ray Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 242: South Korean Medical X-Ray Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 243: Medical X-Ray Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Medical X-Ray Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 245: South Korean Medical X-Ray Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 246: Medical X-Ray Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Medical X-Ray Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 248: South Korean Medical X-Ray Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 249: Medical X-Ray Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical X-Ray:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 251: Medical X-Ray Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 252: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical X-Ray:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 254: Medical X-Ray Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Medical X-Ray in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 258: Medical X-Ray Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Medical X-Ray in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 260: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical X-Ray Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 261: Medical X-Ray Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 262: Latin American Medical X-Ray Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 263: Medical X-Ray Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 264: Latin American Medical X-Ray Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 265: Latin American Medical X-Ray Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 266: Medical X-Ray Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 267: Latin American Medical X-Ray Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 268: Latin American Medical X-Ray Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 269: Medical X-Ray Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 270: Latin American Medical X-Ray Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 271: Latin American Demand for Medical X-Ray in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 272: Medical X-Ray Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 273: Latin American Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 274: Latin American Demand for Medical X-Ray in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 275: Medical X-Ray Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 276: Latin American Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 277: Argentinean Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 278: Medical X-Ray Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 279: Argentinean Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 280: Argentinean Medical X-Ray Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 281: Medical X-Ray Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 282: Argentinean Medical X-Ray Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 283: Argentinean Medical X-Ray Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 284: Medical X-Ray Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 285: Argentinean Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 286: Argentinean Medical X-Ray Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 287: Medical X-Ray Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 288: Argentinean Medical X-Ray Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 289: Medical X-Ray Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 290: Brazilian Medical X-Ray Historic Market Scenario in
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817870/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article