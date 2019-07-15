Global Medicated Feed Additives Market to 2026: Stringent Regulations Regarding the Use of Medicated Feed Additives are Restricting Market Growth

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medicated Feed Additives - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medicated Feed Additives market accounted for $ 11,837.89 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 20,170.32 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



The growing awareness about meat & dairy products and concerns related to livestock health and industrialization of animal processed products are the major drivers of the medicated feed additives market. However, the stringent regulations regarding the use of medicated feed additives are restricting the market growth.



Medicated feed refers to all the products intended to be an important source of nutrient in animal diet. It includes various types of diet components such as supplements, concentrates etc. Medical Feed Additives are responsible for maintaining a healthy proportion of nutrients in animal feed, thus in turn improving their productivity while keeping their health in mind. Rising awareness about high quality meat, rich in nutrients with the growing population has been a boon for the market.



On the basis of mixture type, concentrates segment was the most widely used mixture type of medicated feed additives. Medicated feed concentrates are less bulky and have higher digestibility. They are a concentrated source of nutrients and therefore have higher nutritive value than fibrous fodder.



By Geography, The Asia Pacific region accounted for the major market share recording the maximum consumption of medicated feed additives due to the increase in population and rise in disposable income.



Some of the key players profiled in the Medicated Feed Additives market include



Adisseo France Sas

Alltech Inc. (Ridley)

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Biostadt India Limited

Cargill

CHS Inc.

Hipro Animal Nutrtion

Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O' Lakes)

Zagro

Zoetis Inc.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Amino Acids

5.2.1 Lysine

5.2.2 Methionine

5.2.3 Threonine

5.2.4 Tryptophan

5.2.5 Other Enzymes

5.3 Feed Enzymes

5.3.1 Non-Starch Polysaccharides

5.3.2 Phytase

5.3.3 Other Enzymes

5.4 Antibiotics

5.5 Acidifiers

5.6 Antioxidants

5.6.1 Natural

5.6.2 Synthetic

5.7 Probiotics

5.8 Prebiotics



6 Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Type A

6.3 Type B

6.4 Type C



7 Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, By Mixture Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Base Mixes

7.3 Concentrates

7.4 Premix Feeds

7.5 Supplements

7.6 Other Mixture Types



8 Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, By Category

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Category I

8.3 Category II



9 Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, By Livestock

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aquaculture

9.3 Cattle

9.4 Pet Foods

9.5 Poultry

9.6 Swine

9.7 Other Livestocks



10 Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, By Geography



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0dez8





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

