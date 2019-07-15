Global Medicated Feed Additives Market to 2026: Stringent Regulations Regarding the Use of Medicated Feed Additives are Restricting Market Growth
Global Medicated Feed Additives market accounted for $ 11,837.89 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 20,170.32 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
The growing awareness about meat & dairy products and concerns related to livestock health and industrialization of animal processed products are the major drivers of the medicated feed additives market. However, the stringent regulations regarding the use of medicated feed additives are restricting the market growth.
Medicated feed refers to all the products intended to be an important source of nutrient in animal diet. It includes various types of diet components such as supplements, concentrates etc. Medical Feed Additives are responsible for maintaining a healthy proportion of nutrients in animal feed, thus in turn improving their productivity while keeping their health in mind. Rising awareness about high quality meat, rich in nutrients with the growing population has been a boon for the market.
On the basis of mixture type, concentrates segment was the most widely used mixture type of medicated feed additives. Medicated feed concentrates are less bulky and have higher digestibility. They are a concentrated source of nutrients and therefore have higher nutritive value than fibrous fodder.
By Geography, The Asia Pacific region accounted for the major market share recording the maximum consumption of medicated feed additives due to the increase in population and rise in disposable income.
Some of the key players profiled in the Medicated Feed Additives market include
- Adisseo France Sas
- Alltech Inc. (Ridley)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Biostadt India Limited
- Cargill
- CHS Inc.
- Hipro Animal Nutrtion
- Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O' Lakes)
- Zagro
- Zoetis Inc.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Amino Acids
5.2.1 Lysine
5.2.2 Methionine
5.2.3 Threonine
5.2.4 Tryptophan
5.2.5 Other Enzymes
5.3 Feed Enzymes
5.3.1 Non-Starch Polysaccharides
5.3.2 Phytase
5.3.3 Other Enzymes
5.4 Antibiotics
5.5 Acidifiers
5.6 Antioxidants
5.6.1 Natural
5.6.2 Synthetic
5.7 Probiotics
5.8 Prebiotics
6 Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Type A
6.3 Type B
6.4 Type C
7 Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, By Mixture Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Base Mixes
7.3 Concentrates
7.4 Premix Feeds
7.5 Supplements
7.6 Other Mixture Types
8 Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, By Category
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Category I
8.3 Category II
9 Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, By Livestock
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aquaculture
9.3 Cattle
9.4 Pet Foods
9.5 Poultry
9.6 Swine
9.7 Other Livestocks
10 Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
