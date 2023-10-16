Global Medicated Feed Additives Market to Reach $13.04 Billion in 2023 - Strong Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for Animal Health and Nutrition

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medicated Feed Additives Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medicated feed additives market is poised for robust growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%, increasing from $12.27 billion in 2022 to an estimated $13.04 billion in 2023. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, reaching $15.89 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Leading players in the medicated feed additives market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Cargill Incorporated, CHS Inc., Zoetis Services LLC, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Adisseo, Alltech, Zagro, Hi-Pro Feeds, Biostadt India Limited, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Novozymes, Nutreco, and Phibro Animal Health Corporation.

Measure market growth in the context of high global inflation.

Medicated Feed Additives Overview

Medicated feed additives are essential in promoting animal health and productivity, offering a range of benefits including nutrition, disease management, and mortality prevention. These additives encompass various types such as antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, prebiotics, probiotics, enzymes, and more. They serve a wide range of animal types, including ruminants, swine, poultry, aquaculture, and others, using mixture types such as supplements, concentrates, premixes, and base mixes.

Product Innovation

Product innovation is a major trend in the medicated feed additives market, with industry leaders focusing on creating innovative solutions. For instance, Cargill introduced Nutrena Naturewise, an essential oil in chicken feed, to enhance flock health and egg production. Similarly, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) acquired Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, aiming to drive innovation in functional foods and dietary supplements.

Asia-Pacific Dominance

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the medicated feed additives market. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, it encompasses countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and the USA.

Rise in Poultry Consumption

The consumption of poultry products is on the rise, driving the demand for medicated feed additives. These additives play a crucial role in preventing and treating diseases like coccidiosis and necrotic enteritis in poultry. For example, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, global poultry imports are expected to increase by 24% from 14.2 million metric tons in 2021 to 17.5 million metric tons in 2031, further fueling the growth of the medicated feed additives market.

About the Medicated Feed Additives Market

The medicated feed additives market includes products such as lonophores, buffers, yeast cultures, and bloat-prevention aids. The market value is determined by revenues generated from the sale of goods and services within the specified market and geography. This value encompasses sales by manufacturers and creators of goods to various entities or end customers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Medicated Feed Additives Market Characteristics



3. Medicated Feed Additives Market Trends And Strategies



4. Medicated Feed Additives Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Medicated Feed Additives Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Medicated Feed Additives Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Medicated Feed Additives Market



5. Medicated Feed Additives Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Medicated Feed Additives Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Medicated Feed Additives Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Medicated Feed Additives Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acids

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Enzymes

Other Types

6.2. Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, Segmentation By Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Aquaculture

Other Animal Types

6.3. Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, Segmentation By Mixture Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Supplements

Concentrates

Premixes

Base Mixes

7. Medicated Feed Additives Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

