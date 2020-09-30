Global Medication Management Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medication Management Systems estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.7% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clinical Decision Support System Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $630.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR



The Medication Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$630.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.2% and 17.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.



Electronic Medication Administration Record Segment to Record 19.3% CAGR



In the global Electronic Medication Administration Record segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$241.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$823 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$950.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 183-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medication Management System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Computerized

Physician Order Entry (CPOE) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Computerized Physician

Order Entry (CPOE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical Decision

Support System Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Clinical Decision Support

System Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic

Medication Administration Record by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Electronic Medication

Administration Record by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Inventory

Management Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Inventory Management

Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Software by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmacies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Pharmacies by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Healthcare

Institutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Healthcare

Institutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise

Solution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise Solution by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Web-based

Solution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Web-based Solution by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud-based

Solution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud-based Solution by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Medication Management System Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order

Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,

Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory

Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision

Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration

Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other

Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,

Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and

Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order

Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,

Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory

Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision

Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration

Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other

Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,

Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and

Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order

Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,

Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory

Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision

Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration

Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other

Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,

Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and

Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order

Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,

Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory

Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision

Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration

Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other

Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,

Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and

Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Medication Management System Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order

Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,

Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory

Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision

Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration

Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other

Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,

Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and

Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order

Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,

Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory

Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision

Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration

Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other

Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,

Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and

Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order

Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,

Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory

Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision

Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration

Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other

Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,

Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and

Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order

Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,

Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory

Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision

Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration

Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other

Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,

Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and

Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order

Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,

Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory

Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision

Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration

Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other

Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,

Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management

Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and

Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Medication Management Systems by System - Computerized

Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System

Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration Record,

Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Medication

Management Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical

Decision Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication

Administration Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other

Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Medication Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,

Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Medication

Management Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare

Institutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Medication Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise

Solution, Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Medication

Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and

Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order

Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,

Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory

Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Medication

Management Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical

Decision Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication

Administration Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other

Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other

Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Medication

Management Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare

Institutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medication

Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,

Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Medication

Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and

Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Medication Management Systems by System - Computerized

Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System

Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration Record,

Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Medication

Management Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical

Decision Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication

Administration Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other

Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Medication Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,

Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Medication

Management Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare

Institutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Medication Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise

Solution, Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Medication

Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and

Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

