Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket, 2022-2023 & 2027: Next Generation Servicing, Coupled with the Circular Economy Gaining Prominence

19 Jul, 2023, 22:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report assesses the size of the global medium- and heavy-duty (MD and HD) truck parts and services aftermarket and its growth opportunities from 2022 to 2027.
This global study highlights major Class 4-8 truck aftermarket trends with specific regional analysis into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Market forecasts are derived from the miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rate, new truck sales, and total vehicles in operation (VIOs).
Each region covers a breakdown of the aftermarket by unit shipment, parts spend, revenue, and distribution channel. The analysis also looks at each region's competitive environment and market opportunities. 2023 is forecast to be another challenging year globally for the MD and HD truck aftermarket industry due to persistent inflation pressures, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical issues.
North America and Europe are expected to face slowing to negative GDP growth in 2023, likely dampening aftermarket spending compared to 2021 and 2022. China is projected to lead growth in the Asia-Pacific as its economy reopens from the pandemic-induced shutdown in 2022.
Market participants such as OEMs and fleets are expected to invest in digital solutions that provide real-time data and transparency on operations to boost efficiency. Industry players will rely on these digital solutions to mitigate risks and lower overall costs.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Geographic Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3 Research Methodology
- Data Sources
- Research Process
4 Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023
- Global GDP Growth Expectations
- Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023
- Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023
- 2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction
- 2023 Top Growth Opportunities by Region
5 Growth Environment
- 2022 Global Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket - Actuals vs Forecast
- Replacement Revenue Forecast for Parts and Accessories
- 2022 in Numbers
- 2022 in Trends
- 2023 in Numbers
- 2023 in Trends
6 Global Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2023
- Global Commercial Vehicles in Operation
- Global Aftermarket Revenue Market Size
- Average Vehicle Age - Key Regions
- Average Vehicle Miles Traveled - Key Regions
- Trends Driving the Global Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket
- Relevance of Trends by Regions
- Trend 1 - Next Generation of Truck Servicing
- Trend 2 - Circular Economy and Sustainability
- Trend 3 - Investment Increase in Fleet Data and Software
- Trend 4 - Growth in Last Mile and Short Haul
- Trend 5 - Digitization of Parts Purchasing and Servicing
- OEM Activity in 2022
7 North America Industry Outlook, 2023
- Regional Outlook
- Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- VIO Model Mix
- Distribution Channel and Gross Margin Analysis
- Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
8 Europe Industry Outlook, 2023
- Regional Outlook
- Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- VIO Model Mix
- Distribution Channel and Gross Margin Analysis
- Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
9 Latin America Industry Outlook, 2023
- Regional Outlook
- Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Patterns
- VIO Model Mix
- Distribution Channel and Gross Margin Analysis
- Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
10 Asia-Pacific Industry Outlook, 2023
- Regional Outlook
- Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- VIO Model Mix
- Distribution Channel and Gross Margin Analysis
- Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
11 Saudi Arabia and South Africa Industry Outlook, 2023
- Regional Outlook
- Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Parts Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- VIO Model Mix
- Distribution Channel and Gross Margin Analysis
- Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
12 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Digitization of Parts and Services
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Fleet Data and Connectivity
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Remanufacturing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdwse9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article