Global Medium Voltage Motor Control Centre Market 2018-2022 with ABB, Eaton, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric & Siemens Dominating

The global medium voltage motor control centre market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Medium Voltage Motor Control Centre Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing need for IoT-enabled MCC. There has been a significant adoption of automated technologies encouraging the usage of IoT in different operations. Vendors are developing control modules and offering services through smart devices for medium voltage MCCs, which will further accelerate the growth the of the market throughout the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is ability of medium voltage MCC to address arc flash. Arc flash usually occurs when current moves through the air between the underground conductor and ground conductor. The arc flash is the major cause of concern in the process and discrete industries.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is medium voltage MCC requires proper cooling systems for efficient performance. A medium voltage MCC is designed to protect electrical components against arc flash. The MCCs have enclosures for the control panel. The enclosure prevents the forces of arc flash even at 50 kA.

Key vendors

ABB

Eaton

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Intelligent medium voltage MCC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Conventional medium voltage MCC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Metal and mining industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Utilities industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Chemicals and petrochemicals industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing need for IoT-enabled MCC

Advances in protective devices in MCC

Improvement in physical structure of intelligent MCC

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX



