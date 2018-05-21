Global Medium Voltage Motor Control Centre Market 2018-2022 with ABB, Eaton, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric & Siemens Dominating

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global medium voltage motor control centre market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Medium Voltage Motor Control Centre Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing need for IoT-enabled MCC. There has been a significant adoption of automated technologies encouraging the usage of IoT in different operations. Vendors are developing control modules and offering services through smart devices for medium voltage MCCs, which will further accelerate the growth the of the market throughout the forecast period.
According to the report, one driver in the market is ability of medium voltage MCC to address arc flash. Arc flash usually occurs when current moves through the air between the underground conductor and ground conductor. The arc flash is the major cause of concern in the process and discrete industries.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is medium voltage MCC requires proper cooling systems for efficient performance. A medium voltage MCC is designed to protect electrical components against arc flash. The MCCs have enclosures for the control panel. The enclosure prevents the forces of arc flash even at 50 kA.
Key vendors
- ABB
- Eaton
- General Electric
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Intelligent medium voltage MCC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Conventional medium voltage MCC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Metal and mining industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Utilities industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Chemicals and petrochemicals industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing need for IoT-enabled MCC
- Advances in protective devices in MCC
- Improvement in physical structure of intelligent MCC
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB
- Eaton
- General Electric
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
PART 16: APPENDIX
