Global MedTech Healthcare IT Industry Competitive Landscape Review 2021-2022: Technology, Impact of COVID-19, Regulatory Framework, Patent Review, Start-up Ecosystem

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global MedTech Healthcare IT Industry Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the MedTech market and its competitive landscape through 2021. Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies and company profiles are discussed in detail.
The report will provide an overview of the current and future characteristics of the global market for MedTech. The report also highlights various government regulations and policies, research and development (R&D), exploration and government programs to predict market trends and the scope of the MedTech market. This report explores present and future strategies influencing the MedTech market and the market outlook, including its setbacks and opportunities.
The report also examines major players' recent developments and product portfolios, along with market share analysis and ranking in the market.
Regulatory landscape analysis focuses on recent regulations in the U.S., Europe and Japan. The MedTech industry scope includes the medical device industry, IVD diagnostics and the Healthcare IT industry (AI, digital health, blockchain, etc.).
The MedTech market is benefitting from the adoption of innovative technologies (artificial intelligence [AI], machine learning [ML] and deep learning [DL]). New technologies enhance the quality and productivity of diagnosis and treatment.
This report includes extensive competitive landscapes, patent analyses, startup ecosystem evaluation, recent developments, innovations and other factors that provide insights into the MedTech market.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
Longer life expectancy and emerging economies increase expenditure on healthcare; there is an increased demand for technologically-superior medical technology. More stringent regulations, specifically in the U.S. and European (mature) markets, compel medical device manufacturers to launch sophisticated devices that incorporate new materials, focus on in-depth indications and generate additional data.
Technically-sophisticated medical technology is needed for clinical research. The market is highly competitive and companies must constantly reinvent product portfolios in order to enter new markets and gain position in the healthcare system. There is a shift toward a value-based healthcare market where price and purchase decisions are based on outcomes. This results in increased scrutiny of technology. The degree of competition has risen.
The above reasons are compelling enough to research and analyze the medical technology market. The market has tremendous growth potential.
Report Includes
- Discussion of current and future demand in the global MedTech industry, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations, and reimbursement practices
- Review of patents granted on medical technology by each major category, and emerging developments in the global MedTech market
- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the increasing demand for medical device industry, IVD diagnostics, and the Healthcare IT industry owing to their proprietary technologies, M&A deals, new developments and other growth strategies
- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Market share analysis of the key market participants in the MedTech industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings, and company competitive landscape
- Company profiles of major players, including Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson, Microsoft, General Electric Co. (GE), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Hitachi Medical Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background
- Evolution
- Future of Medical Technology
- Healthcare IoT Market
- Blockchain in Healthcare
- 3D Printing
- Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
- Reimbursement Practices
- United States
- Europe
- Japan
- Row
- Fda-Approved Ai and Ml-Enabled Medical Devices
Chapter 3 Impact of Covid-19
- Overview
- Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Strong Impact in China
- Impact of Covid 19 on Medical Device Product Segments
- Home-Based Pathology
Chapter 4 Regulatory Framework and Guidelines
- Regulatory Framework for Medical Devices
- Code of Federal Regulations (Cfr)
- Premarket Notification 510(K) Clearance to Market
- 510 (K) Exempt Devices
- Pma (Pre-Market Approval)
- Good Manufacturing Compliance (Gmp) Compliance
- Establishment Registration
- Device Registration and Listing
- Labelling Requirement
- Medical Device Reporting (Mdr)
- Local Agent Requirements
- Medical Device User Fee
- European Union (Eu)
- Japan
- Regulations for Healthcare It
- Certification Commission for Healthcare Information Technology
- Federal Legislation
- Better Healthcare Through Information Technology Act of 2005
- Medicare Value Purchasing Act
- Health Information Technology Promotion Act
- Wired for Healthcare Quality Act
- American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009
- Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010
- Continuing Extension Act of 2010
- Electronic Health Records Improvement Act of 2012
- Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act
- Healthcare It Regulatory Schemes in China
- Regulatory Scenario of Healthcare It in Singapore
- Eu Approach to Regulation
- Regulatory Framework for Telemedicine
- American Diabetes Association's Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes
- Ata Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence (Ai)
- Indian Ai Guidelines, Strategy and Standards
Chapter 5 Patent Review
- Introduction
- Patent Review by Company
- IBM
- Other Major Players
- Patent Review by Geography
Chapter 6 Start-Up Ecosystem
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Analysis
- Primary Strategies: Product Launch
- Strategic Review by Company
- Market Share Analysis
- Market Share of Ivd Industry
- Market Share of Healthcare It
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Abbott Laboratories
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Athenahealth
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Biomerieux Sa
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Canon Medical System Corp.
- Cerner Corp.
- Cochlear Americas
- Cognizant
- Danaher
- Edward Lifesciences Corp.
- Epic Systems Corp.
- Fujifilm Holding Corp.
- Ge Healthcare
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp. (Ibm)
- Intel Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.
- Mckesson Corp.
- Medtronic plc
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd.
- Olympus Corp.
- Philips Healthcare
- Roche Holding AG
- Samsung Electronics Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Stryker Corp.
- Terumo Corp.
- Unitedhealth Group
- Zoll Medical Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1pjt4x
