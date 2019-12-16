Global Mega Trends to 2030

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Every 3 years, the team of futurists, analysts, and consultants at Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Innovation Group comes together to render a comprehensive analysis of the transformative, global forces that define the future world, with their far-reaching impact on businesses, economics, cultures, and personal lives. As we look to 2030, we see 12 transformational themes emerging from our universe of 13 Mega Trends.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833294/?utm_source=PRN



1. Transhumanism: Humanity is entering the rise of technology-driven evolution at an unprecedented speed of change, propelling deeper questions into what it is to be human.

2. Autonomous World: Autonomous applications could extend beyond warehouses to outside logistics with the industrial, aerospace, smart home infrastructure, and automotive industries becoming fully automated and intelligent.

3. Connected Living: Seamless integration of video, voice, and data services will provide access and ubiquitous connectivity anytime and anywhere by 2030.

4. Industry 5.0: With collaborative human-machine interaction, Industry 4.0 will begin to move towards Industry 5.0 in an iconic transition towards mass customization and extreme personalization.

5. Digital Reality as Frontier Technology: Augmented and virtual reality technology will begin evolving towards a total reality-virtuality continuum.

6. Complex Needs of a Heterogenous Society: A heterogeneous society will transform business models across a diverse set of industries.

7. Data as 21st Century Oil: Data will become as important as oil, reaching into previously unserved customer segments that help in opening up new revenue streams.

8. Era of Intelligent Digital Assistants: Intelligent assistants will optimize and personalize daily experiences across all activities and environments.

9. 'Uberization' of Industries: Peer-to-peer (P2P) services are expected to transform and penetrate several non-traditional applications.

10. Concept of 'Zero' World: A Mega Vision of a Zero concept world, which will urge companies to shift focus and develop products and technologies that innovate to zero.

11. Rise of Platform Economy: Digital leaders will consolidate efforts to build a diverse ecosystem, comprising of infrastructure on which platforms are built.

12. Zero Latency World: A world with no latency will emerge from ongoing advancements in 5G and the introduction of 6G by 2030, wherein millions of connected devices will interact in real-time at microsecond latency.



Technology will be a primary disrupting force, and the industrial, aerospace, infrastructure, and automotive industries will be predominantly driven by autonomous applications endorsed by technological advancements, such as 5G, 6G, blockchain, quantum computing, connected vehicles, the sensorization of devices, wearable devices , digital currency, personal robots, and flexible electronics. These disrupting forces will have a major impact on various industries and change the way we live, communicate, and conduct business.



Frost & Sullivan has identified major disrupting themes that will create new opportunities in the social, political and economic forefront and understanding these disruptive forces will allow companies to prepare, compete, and invest more effectively.



From radical "transhumanism" to "platform economy", these thematic opportunities will bring about many changes at a fast-changing pace. This research service will help provide an insight into these opportunities and explore the cross-industry implications that they represent in the long-term.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833294/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

