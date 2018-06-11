GLOBAL MELANOMA DRUGS MARKET 2018-2028

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- By Kinase Inhibitors, by Immunotherapeutic Agents, by Chemotherapeutic Agents, Tafinlar, Mekinist, Zelbroaf, Yervoy, Proleukin, Keytruda, PegIntron, Roferon-A, Dacarbazine, Temodar/Temodal and Leading Companies



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05437166



Report Details

Melanoma Drugs - new study showing you trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Where is the melanoma drugs market heading? What are the commercial prospects for this market and related technologies? Visiongain's new report shows you potential revenues and other trends to 2028, discussing data, opportunities and prospects.

Our new 149-page report provides 161 tables, charts, and graphs. Discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at world market, submarket and national level. You will see financial results, interviews, trends, opportunities and revenue predictions.

Forecasts from 2018-2028 and other analyses show you commercial prospects

Besides revenue forecasting to 2028, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares. There you will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including SWOT and Porter's Five Forces), company profiles and commercial developments.

You find prospects for key submarkets



In addition to analyses of the overall world market, you see revenue forecasts for these four submarkets to 2028:

- Chemotherapeutic melanoma drugs

- Kinase Inhibitors

- Immunotherapeutic melanoma drugs

- Other melanoma drugs

Drugs that can significantly increase disease-free and progression-free survival while also improving patient tolerance will achieve success. Combination therapies aimed at attacking melanoma from multiple angles will prove successful in providing added benefits to patients and manufacturers.

Our investigation shows business research and analyses with individual revenue forecasts and discussions. You find the dynamics of the industry and assess its potential sales, seeing agents likely to achieve the most success.

See revenue forecasts for products



How will leading drugs perform to 2028 at the world level? How will promising products currently in the pipeline perform once they are launched? Our study forecasts sales of 9 melanoma products including these:

- Dabrafenib (Tafinlar)

- Trametinib (Mekinist)

- Vemurafenib (Zelboraf)

- Ipilimumab (Yervoy)

- PegIntron (Sylatron)

- Proleukin (Aldesleukin)

- Pembrolizumab (Keytruda)

- Dacarbzine (DTIC-Dome)

- Temodar/Temodal (Temozolomide)

Discover how high revenues can go. You will see what is happening, understanding trends, challenges and opportunities.

What are the prospects for the leading regions and countries?



In addition to analyses of the overall world market, you discover individual revenue forecasts for 20 national markets to 2028:

- US

- Canada

- Mexico

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Paraguay

- Bolivia

- France

- Germany

- UK

- Spain

- Italy

- Russia

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- Thailand

- Middle East

- Africa

Our analyses show sustained growth, particularly for the markets with high predisposition factors to melanoma such as in Australia, Europe, and the Americas. New product approvals and the development of innovative targeted therapies will influence market growth.

Regulatory, demographic, and commercial developments worldwide will influence the markets both in the established North American and Western European economies, and the fast-rising emerging markets.

Leading companies and potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for melanoma drugs will reach $89bn in 2018, our work forecasts. Rising demand for melanoma drugs, expanding healthcare coverage, recently launched therapies and a strong R&D pipeline will increase sales to 2028.



Our work shows you what organisations hold greatest potential. See profiles of 10 leading companies, including these:

- Novartis

- Bristol Myers Squibb

- Bayer

- Sanofi

- GSK

- AstraZeneca

- Amgen

- Roche

- Merck & Co.

- Celgene



A company profile gives you the following information:

- Recent financial results

- company's activities and outlook, including oncology product portfolios and pipelines

- Assessment of recent developments ' mergers and acquisitions (M&A), new products, and collaborations, including alliances, partnerships and joint ventures.

Discover capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

Research and development activities



What is happening in the R&D pipeline for melanoma drugs? You see developmental trends, gaining insight into the R&D pipeline for:

- Kinase inhibitors for melanoma

- Immunotherapeutic agents for melanoma

- Vaccines for melanoma

- Genetic therapies for melanoma

- Other therapies for melanoma treatment

What issues will affect the melanoma drugs market?



Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the melanoma drugs market. You will find discussions of many issues and developments, including:

- Reimbursement, regulations, patent expiries, generic competition

- Cost savings and efficiencies

- The use of biologics, targeted and combination therapies

- Understanding melanoma aetiology and progression

- Safety and patient compliance

- Clinical evidence supporting product efficacy

Our investigation gives you multi-level business research and analyses with sales forecasts. You see how that industry and market can perform from 2018 to 2028.

How the Melanoma Drugs Market Forecast 2018-2028 report helps you



In summary our 149-page report gives you the following knowledge:

- Revenue forecasts to 2028 for the overall melanoma drugs market and 4 submarkets' discover the industry's prospects, finding promising areas for investments and revenues

- Predicted revenues for 9 melanoma drugs ' discover prospects for leading products in the market and promising therapies in the pipeline, with forecasted revenues provided to 2028

- Revenue forecast to 2028 for 20 leading national markets ' US

Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, France, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Middle East and Africa

- Evaluation of pipeline drugs ' find the market potential for leading products currently in the development pipeline in each market segment

- Assessment of 10 leading companies ' hear about products, results and strategies, including recent activities and outlook for companies such as Merck, Novartis, GSK, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Roche

- Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market

- Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market

- Opinions from our survey, seeing interviews with industry authorities



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05437166



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-melanoma-drugs-market-2018-2028-300664193.html