Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Markets, 2021-2026 - Growing Demand For High-Quality Effluents & Increasing MBR Installations Due To Growth In Urbanization

The "Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report
With the rapid development of the economy and the acceleration of urbanization and industrialization, the concern for water pollution has increased.
MBR is a highly effective separation procedure, and it is an improvement of the beneficiation of microbes during biological wastewater treatment. Membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology is a fast-growing technology, and it is gradually utilized for industrial and municipal wastewater treatment applications across the world.
Over the recent years, the awareness about appropriate and efficient treatment and discarding of wastewater emissions has been increased remarkably, thereby accelerating the demand for membrane bioreactors across the globe. The rise in environmental concerns towards effective sanitation and wastewater discarding is a lift to the market growth.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Most major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their position membrane bioreactor (MBR) market. The competition is expected to intensify due to increasing product/service extensions, technological innovations, and the rising frequency of mergers and acquisitions.
Vendors must develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. As international players will increase their footprint in the global MBR market, regional vendors will find it increasingly difficult to compete with players.
Evoqua Water Technologies, KUBOTA Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions, SUEZ, and Veolia are the major vendors in the membrane bioreactors industry.
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
In 2020, the APAC region was the largest market for membrane bioreactors and accounted for 38.62% of the global market share. The Asia-Pacific membrane bioreactors industry is witnessing substantial growth due to soaring demand from India and China. The increasing adoption of technically advanced products by the population APAC is accelerating the growth of the industry.
MARKET SEGMENTS & SHARES
Hollow fiber is estimated to be the most swiftly developing segment during the forecast period. The global hollow fiber membrane bioreactors industry is expected to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2026.
The municipal wastewater treatment sector is estimated to be the largest sector by applying the membrane bioreactors industry.
SNIPPETS
- The key factor driving membrane bioreactors market growth is the implementation of stringent regulations on industries and power plants regarding discharges in water bodies.
- The gravity-based system dominated by the membrane bioreactors market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 58.06% in terms of revenue respectively by the end of 2026.
- The municipal wastewater treatment segment in the membrane bioreactor (MBR) market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 52.28% in the upcoming years.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the membrane bioreactors market during the forecast period:
- Growing Demand for High Quality Effluent
- Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations Across the Globe
- Limited Availability of Clean Water
- Rising of Urbanization Directly Drives Membrane Bioreactor Installations
Key Vendors
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- KUBOTA Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions
- SUEZ
- Veolia
Other Prominent Vendors
- Alfa Laval
- Aquatech International
- Asahi Kasei
- bioprocessH2O
- CITIC Envirotech
- Culligan
- HUBER SE
- Koch Separation Solutions
- Newterra
- Pall Corporation
- Parkson Corporation
- Pentair
- Saur
- Siemens
- Toray Industries
- WEHRLE
- Ovivo
- Smith & Loveless
- Lenntech
- DuPont
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Benefits Of MBR Over Conventional Activated Sludge Wastewater Treatment
7.2 Impact Of Covid-19
7.2.1 Supply Side
7.2.2 Demand Side
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Demand For High-Quality Effluents
8.2 Increasing MBR Installations Due To Growth In Urbanization
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Limited Availability Of Clean Water
9.2 Implementation Of Stringent Environmental Regulations
10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 High Capital & Operational Cost Of MBRs
10.2 Demand For Skilled Workforce
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
12 Membrane Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Hollow Fiber
12.4 Flat Sheet
12.5 Multi-Tubular
13 System Configuration
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Submerged
13.4 Side Stream
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Municipal
14.4 Industrial
15 System Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Gravity-Based
15.4 Pressure-Driven
