Global Membrane Chromatography Market Report 2018-2022

The global membrane chromatography market is projected to reach USD 290.6 Million in 2022 from USD 126.6 Million in 2017, at CAGR of 18.1%.



Membrane chromatography is bioseparation technology which is based on the integration of membrane filtration and liquid chromatography into a single-stage operation by using microporous membrane adsorbers with functionalized groups, such as ion exchange groups and/or affinity ligands. Growth in this market will largely be driven by the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, increasing R&D expenditure in the biopharmaceutical industry, significant benefits of membrane chromatography over conventional chromatography methods, and increasing regulatory scrutiny on the cleaning validation of downstream purification processes.



The global market is broadly segmented into consumables and accessories based on product. The consumables segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of consumables for purification applications in biomanufacturing and lab-scale production and process development processes.



Based on the operation mode, the market is segmented into flow-through membrane chromatography and bind-elute membrane chromatography. The flow-through membrane chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global membrane chromatography market in 2017. The large share of this segment is mainly due to factors such as the extensive use of flow-through technology for monoclonal antibody polishing processes, advantages of this technology such as high flow rate and reduced mass transfer resistance, and better process efficiency and cost advantages.



The membrane chromatography market is segmented into major three techniques, namely, ion exchange membrane chromatography, affinity membrane chromatography, and hydrophobic interaction membrane chromatography. In 2017, the ion exchange membrane chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its wide applications in antibody polishing and virus purification due to the advantages associated with ion exchange membrane chromatography, such as scalability, robustness, disposable nature, high-throughput, rapid processing, reduced buffer consumption, and a validation-free environment.



In 2017, in terms of value, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global membrane chromatography market. This large share can be attributed to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and rising R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies in North America.



However, the limited use of membrane chromatography products in large-scale manufacturing is restraining market growth.



The key players in the global membrane chromatography market are Sartorius (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (US), and 3M Company (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.3 Primary Data

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Membrane Chromatography Market: Overview

4.2 Global Market, By Technique and Region

4.3 Global Market, By Product

4.4 Global Market, By Operation Mode



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals

5.1.1.2 Increasing R&D Expenditure in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

5.1.1.3 Significant Benefits of Membrane Chromatography Over Conventional Chromatography Methods

5.1.1.4 Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny on the Cleaning Validation of Downstream Purification Processes

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Limited Use of Membrane Chromatography Products in Large-Scale Manufacturing

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increasing Number of Acquisitions and Partnerships Between Membrane Chromatography Product Manufacturers

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.1.4.2 Intense Competition Acts as an Entry Barrier for New Players



6 Membrane Chromatography Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Capsules & Cartridges

6.2.2 Syringe Filters

6.2.3 Membrane Filters

6.2.4 Filter Plates

6.2.5 Spin Columns

6.2.6 Other Consumables

6.3 Accessories



7 Membrane Chromatography Market, By Technique

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ion Exchange Membrane Chromatography

7.2.1 Anion Exchange Membrane Chromatography

7.2.2 Cation Exchange Membrane Chromatography

7.3 Affinity Membrane Chromatography

7.4 Hydrophobic Interaction Membrane Chromatography (HIMC)



8 Membrane Chromatography Market, By Operation Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flow-Through Membrane Chromatography

8.3 Bind-Elute Membrane Chromatography



9 Membrane Chromatography Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Us

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking for Players, 2016

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Collaborations/Agreements/Partnerships

10.3.4 Expansions

10.3.5 Other Developments



11 Company Profiles



3M

Asahi Kasei

Cole-Parmer

Danaher

GE Healthcare

Membrane Solutions

Merck Millipore

Purilogics

Restek

Sartorius

Starlab Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lh2b25/global_membrane?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-membrane-chromatography-market-report-2018-2022-300618736.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

