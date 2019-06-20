Global Membrane Filtration Market to 2025 - Innovations in the Ceramic Membranes to Optimize Product Efficiency

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Membrane Filtration Market by Type (RO, UF, MF, NF), Application (Water, Dairy, Drinks & Concentrates, Wine & Beer), Module Design (Spiral, Tubular, Plate & Frame), Membrane Material (Polymeric & Ceramic), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Membrane Filtration Market is Estimated to be Valued at USD 13.5 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Reach USD 19.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2025.

The market is driven by factors such as rapidly growing dairy industry, regulations for water safety & filtration, efficiencies offered by membrane filtration technology, and rising demand for premium products. High initial setup costs inhibit the growth of the membrane filtration market.

By type, the reverse osmosis (RO) segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



The reverse osmosis (RO) segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR due to increasing demand from the water processing and beverage industries across the globe. This technology is used commonly for the demineralization and deionization of water. Government bodies in several countries are also utilizing reverse osmosis technology to ensure access to safe drinking water to the population. Apart from the water industry, RO technology has gained traction in the beverage industry. Water is the most important ingredient in the industry, and thus, beverage manufacturers are adopting this highly efficient technology for water purification.

By application, the food & beverage segment in membrane filtration market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on application, the membrane filtration market is segmented into water & wastewater and food & beverages. Membrane filtration technology is gaining significant acceptance in the food & beverage industry for increasing the safety, quality, and shelf-life of the food & beverage products. The major functions of membrane technology in the food industry, along with desalination include standardization, concentration, clarification/separation, and fractionation.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing membrane filtration market, due to increasing usage of membrane filtration in water processing plants for purification and in the dairy and food industries for pasteurization, sterilization, and concentration processes

The membrane filtration market in this region is majorly driven by the increasing use of membrane filtration technology for water purification. The growing population in major countries like India and China has led to a rising need for sustainable purification technologies to ensure the supply of safe drinking water. The increase in demand for dairy products, government support for membrane filtration technology in water purification, the growth in the purchasing power of the middle-class group for quality products, and the rise in consumption of functional food are some of the key factors that are projected to drive the demand for membrane filtration technology in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Membrane Filtration Market

4.2 Membrane Filtration Market: Key Countries

4.3 Membrane Filtration Market, By Application

4.4 Membrane Filtration Market for Food & Beverages, By Type

4.5 Membrane Filtration Market for Food & Beverages, By Module Design

4.6 Membrane Filtration Market, By Membrane Material

4.7 Asia Pacific: Membrane Filtration Market for Food & Beverages, By Type & Country/Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Supply Chain

5.3 Regulatory Framework

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.1.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - US

5.3.1.2 Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) - UK

5.3.1.3 Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) - India

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Rapidly Growing Dairy Industry

5.4.1.2 Regulations for Water Safety and Filtration

5.4.1.3 Rising Demand for Premium Products

5.4.1.3.1 Rise in Purchasing Capability By Consumers for Premium Products

5.4.1.3.2 Consumers' Inclination Toward High-Quality Products

5.4.1.4 Emerging Technologies in the Membrane Filtration Field

5.4.1.4.1 Innovations in the Ceramic Membranes to Optimize Product Efficiency in Food Processing

5.4.1.5 Efficiencies Offered By Membrane Filtration Technologies

5.4.1.5.1 Product Efficiency

5.4.1.5.2 Energy Efficiency

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 High Setup Costs

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Increasing Instances of Waterborne Diseases

5.4.3.2 Growth Potential in Asian and Middle Eastern Markets

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About the Advantages of Membrane Filtration



6 Membrane Filtration Market for Food & Beverages, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reverse Osmosis (RO)

6.2.1 Reverse Osmosis Technology Finds Major Application in Treating Drinking Water

6.3 Ultrafiltration (UF)

6.3.1 Ultrafiltration Technology Finds Major Application in Treating Dairy Products

6.4 Microfiltration (MF)

6.4.1 Microfiltration Technology Finds Major Application in Treating Beverages

6.5 Nanofiltration (NF)

6.5.1 Nanofiltration Technology Finds Major Application in Removing Low Molecular Components From Liquids



7 Membrane Filtration Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Water & Wastewater

7.2.1 Rise in Industrial Applications and Government Initiatives for Clean Water Drives Demand for Membrane Filtration

7.3 Food & Beverages

7.3.1 Introduction

7.3.1.1 Standardization

7.3.1.2 Concentration

7.3.1.3 Clarification/Separation

7.3.1.4 Fractionation

7.3.2 Dairy Products

7.3.2.1 The Need for Standardization and Purification to Drive the Market

7.3.3 Drinks & Concentrates

7.3.3.1 Need for Concentration and Clarification of Juices to Drive the Market

7.3.4 Wine & Beer

7.3.4.1 Microfiltration is Largely Used for Clarification of Wine & Beer

7.3.5 Other Food & Beverage Applications



8 Membrane Filtration Market for Food & Beverages, By Module Design

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Spiral Wound

8.2.1 Spiral Wound Membranes are Mostly Used in Food & Beverage Applications, Particularly in the Dairy Industry

8.3 Tubular Systems

8.3.1 Tubular Systems are Gaining Importance in the Dairy and Wine Industries

8.4 Plate & Frame and Hollow Fiber

8.4.1 Hollow Fibers are Usually Used for UF and MF Membrane Systems, With Major Applications in the Beverage Industry



9 Membrane Filtration Market, By Membrane Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Polymeric

9.2.1 Polysulfone Membranes are Mostly Used in Food & Beverage and Waste Water Applications

9.3 Ceramic

9.3.1 Ceramic Membranes are Easy to Clean and are Highly Temperature-Resistant



10 Membrane Filtration Market for Food & Beverages, By Region



Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Company Alfa Laval

Dowdupont

GEA Group AG

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

Pall Corporation

Pentair Plc.

Porvair Filtration Group

Prominent GmbH

SPX Flow Inc.

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

Veolia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xakk2

