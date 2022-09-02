Sep 02, 2022, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Membrane Separation Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Membrane Separation Technologies Market to Reach US$30.9 Billion by the Year 2026
Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by incessant growing demand for high quality products, stringent regulations, environmental concerns and exhausting natural resources across the world. The enactment of new laws and policies for ensuring the availability of clean drinking water for its citizens is expected to increase the demand for wastewater and water treatment processes across the globe, thus opening up new growth opportunities for membrane separation systems.
Membrane separation is considered an ideal solution for industries looking for methods of reducing water footprint and reusing wastewater. This process is anticipated to provide the necessary support for accelerating the demand for membrane separation systems in the coming years. Growth in the market would also be propelled by factors such as increasing regulations pertaining to safety of food and beverages and rising waste stream disposal concerns.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Membrane Separation Technologies estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $7 Billion by 2026
The Membrane Separation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 13.39% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.9% respectively over the analysis period.
- An Expanding Biopharmaceuticals Sector Drives Growth Opportunities
- Pharmaceutical industry Opens Growth Avenues for Drug Discovery and Waste Water Management
- Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water
- Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and Water for Injection
- Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques
- Increased Need for UltraPure Water Boosts Market Growth
- Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse Amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Membranes
- New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse
- Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for Efficient Filtration Technologies
- Water-Guzzling Industrial Units and Increasing Emphasis on Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Benefit Demand
- Growing use of Membrane Separation Technologies for Desalination
- Technology Improvements Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency for Desalination
- Hybrid Desalination Plants Widen Use
- Point-of-use Filtering Solutions Drive the Market Ahead
- Membrane Technologies in Food and Beverages Market
- Membrane Element Standardization Gains Pace
- Innovations to Augment Features and Functionality of Membranes
- Industry Witnesses Continuous Improvements in Graphene-Based Membranes
- Other New and Improved Membrane Filtration Technologies Come to the Fore
- Membrane Technology Moves towards High Performance & Enhanced Green Score
- Growing Opportunities for Upstream Ultrafiltration in RO Plants Augurs Well
- New Approaches to Overcome Fouling Set to Drive Broader Use of Membrane Separation Technique for Water Treatment
- Ultra-Stable Membrane Coatings for Fracking Wastewater Treatment
- Nanoparticle-based Membranes to Encounter Bio-Fouling
- 3D Printing Gains Immense Attention for Creation of Green, Energy-Efficient Membranes for Water Purification
- Membrane Innovations to Address Separation & Purification Challenges During mAb Production
- Cross-Flow Membranes to Exhibit Growth
- Pervaporation Technologies Register Strong Growth
- Polymerics Continue to Lead Membranes Market
- Nanofiltration: Demand Driven by Environmental Concerns
- Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water
- Nanotechnology Enabled Innovations to Support Market Growth
- Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum
- Researchers Develop Technology for Making RO Membranes with Controlled Thickness
- Forward Osmosis Finds Increasing Interest
- Biorefineries Deploy Membrane Separation Technologies
- Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for Water Treatment Technologies
- Technically Recoverable Shale Gas by Geographic Region
- Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)
- Semiconductor Fabrication Made Easier with Advanced Membrane Separation Solutions
