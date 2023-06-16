Global MEMS Microphone Market Anticipated to Garner $6,002.4 Million, Growing at a 14.5% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [300-Pages] | Calculations by Research Dive

The global MEMS microphone market is expected to grow primarily due to the rising number of new product launches by major players. Very high (>=64dB) sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.

Global MEMS Microphone Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global MEMS microphone market is expected to register a revenue of $6,002.4 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the MEMS Microphone Market

The report has divided the MEMS microphone market into the following segments:

Type : analog and digital

Analog – Most dominant in 2021

Analog output-type microphones are in high demand on the majority of smartphones. The advanced analogue MEMS microphone provides superior audio quality. This is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further.

SNR : very high (>=64dB), high (>=60dB, <64dB), and low (<=59dB)

Very High (>=64dB) – Highest market share in 2021

Very high (>=64dB) levels are frequently used to record sound from far-field applications, which is expected to boost the sub-segment in the 2022–2031 timeframe.

Technology : capacitive and piezoelectric

Capacitive – Most profitable in 2021

Capacitive microphones' construction allows the sound transducer to move freely in response to high sound pressures, limiting the microphone's effectiveness, which is expected to propel the sub-segment forward.

Application : mobile phones, consumer electronics, IoT and VR, hearing aids, and others

Mobile Phones – Most lucrative in 2021

A rise in disposable income, particularly in emerging markets, has led to a rise in the need for tablets and smartphones, which is anticipated to push the sub-segment forward.

Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

Asia-Pacific – Significant market share in 2021

An increase in demand for smartphones, other consumer electronics, hearing aids, VR gadgets, and IoT, as well as the presence of established manufacturing facilities in countries such as Thailand , China , and the Philippines , are predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global MEMS Microphone Market

The growing need for IoT-enabled devices and other consumer electronics is expected to make the MEMS microphone market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, the growing number of people with hearing loss has increased the demand for hearing aids with high-quality microphones, which is predicted to propel the market forward. However, MEMS microphone packaging and integration limitations might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

An increase in disposable income has fueled the demand for smartphones, which is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, a rise in the use of microphones in industrial applications is expected to propel the MEMS microphone market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global MEMS Microphone Market

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The MEMS microphone market, too, was negatively impacted by the pandemic. The market for MEMS microphones ultimately declined as a result of supply chain delays, closures of manufacturing facilities, and economic slowdowns in various nations. In addition, governments across the globe enforced lockdown, which dramatically decreased the demand for MEMS microphones. These factors significantly hindered the market growth amidst the pandemic.

Key Players of the Global MEMS Microphone Market

The major players of the market include

BASF SE

Knowles LLC

InvenSense Inc.

STMicroelectronics

CUI Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

AAC Technologies

Goertek

Vesper Technologies Inc.

Hosiden Corporation

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in July 2022, Fortemedia, a voice-based mobile communication platform, launched an advanced MEMS microphone system that satisfies the demanding air pressure standards accepted by global tier-one customers.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about MEMS Microphone Market:

