Global MEMS Oscillators Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 487

Companies: 17 - Players covered include Daishinku Corporation; ILSI America LLC.; Iqd Frequency Products Limited; Jauch Quartz GmbH; Microchip Technology, Inc.; Raltron Electronics Corporation; SiTime Corporation; Vectron International, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Packaging (Surface-Mount Device Package, Chip-Scale Package); Band (MHz, kHz); General Circuitry (SPMO, VCMO, DCMO, TCMO, FSMO, SSMO)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global MEMS Oscillators Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion by the Year 2026

MEMS oscillators, also called silicon oscillators, features electromechanical resonating structure, supplementary electronics and sustaining amps for setting or adjusting output frequencies. Primarily, MEMS oscillators find applications in management of data transfer, radio frequencies and sequence electronic systems and generate exceptionally stable reference frequencies. In the last couple of years, the MEMS oscillator market experienced strong growth on account widespread adoption in different end-use segments as an alternative to legacy quartz crystal-based oscillator systems. The key benefits of MEMS oscillators include small size, easy integration, low cost and lower power consumption. Growth is also driven by increasing demand from the automotive industry, electronic wearable, mobile infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT), growing trend towards electronic device miniaturization, increasing demand for advanced and higher functionality oscillators and growing use of MEMS oscillators in the area of aerospace, avionics, precision GNSS, field and satellite communications including industrial GPS satellites. Standardized supply chain, short lead-time and high ramp rate could also propel market growth. The cost-effectiveness of MEMS oscillators over other substitutes is expected to help drive adoption of MEMS oscillators in diverse applications.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for MEMS Oscillators estimated at US$371.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 36.4% over the analysis period. Surface-Mount Device Package, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 33.5% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chip-Scale Package segment is readjusted to a revised 42.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27% share of the global MEMS Oscillators market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $62.4 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $492.6 Million by 2026

The MEMS Oscillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$62.4 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 17.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$492.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 45.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28% and 31.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$88.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is a major region in the global MEMS oscillators market, driven by the strong automotive, industrial and consumer electronics sectors. Further, the expansion of driverless and connected cars market and increasing use of IoT in the automotive segment is also expected to help drive demand for MEMS oscillators in the region. Asia-Pacific is poised to witness high growth due to the presence of leading automotive manufacturers and increasing use of wearable device technology and the trend is set to continue in the short to medium term. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.