Global MEMS Oscillators Strategic Research Report 2023-2030: Device Miniaturization & Need for Improved Functionality to Fuel Demand

19 Oct, 2023, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MEMS Oscillators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global MEMS Oscillators Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for MEMS Oscillators estimated at US$371.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Surface-Mount Device Package, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 36.2% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Chip-Scale Package segment is estimated at 46.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $62.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 48.2% CAGR
The MEMS Oscillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$62.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 48.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.9% and 33.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30.7% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into MEMS Market
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- COVID-19 Impact on the MEMS Market
- Competition
- MEMS Oscillators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to MEMS Oscillators
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- SPMOs: The Largest Segment in MEMS Oscillators Market by General Circuitry
- Automotive and Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Markets for MEMS Oscillators
- Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Device Miniaturization & Need for Improved Functionality to Fuel Demand for MEMS Oscillators
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- COVID-19 Pandemic Positively Impacts MEMS Oscillators for Medical Monitoring Applications
- Growing Complexity of Vehicle Electronics Drives the Demand for MEMS Oscillators
- Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
- Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
- COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Demand for MEMS Oscillators from Automotive Industry
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Driverless Cars Evolve as a Market Opportunity
- Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
- Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline
- 5G Adoption to Drive Need for Improved Timing Devices, Benefiting MEMS Oscillators Market
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
- Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019 and 2025
- Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
- MEMS Precision Oscillators Address 5G ORAN Timing Challenges
- Consumer Electronics Products to Drive Demand for MEMS Oscillators
- Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
- Rising Smartphone Adoption Drives Gains in the MEMS Oscillators Market
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Adoption Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- MEMS Oscillators Facilitate Widening Adoption of Wearables and Miniaturization of Electronics
- Global Wearable Electronics Market Breakdown of Unit Sales (in %) by Region (2018 & 2022)
- Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2020 & 2024
- Need for Rugged Timing Components in Aerospace & Defense Systems Fuels MEMS Oscillators Market
- MEMS OCXOs Help Overcome Timing Challenges
- Programmable MEMS Oscillators: Addressing Precision, Reliability, and Performance Requirements
Share this article