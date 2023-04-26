Global Meniscus Repair Systems Market Report 2023: Featuring Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Active Implants & More

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Meniscus Repair Systems Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meniscus repair systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to reach a value of USD 1 billion by 2031.

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of meniscus injuries and the growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.



Global Meniscus Repair Systems Market: Introduction



Meniscus repair systems are specialized surgical tools and devices used to treat meniscal injuries, which are common knee joint injuries that occur in sports or daily activities. The meniscus is a C-shaped cartilage structure in the knee that acts as a cushion and shock absorber between the femur and tibia. Meniscus repair aims to restore the normal function of the knee joint by repairing or removing the damaged meniscus.



The global meniscus repair systems market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of sports-related injuries, an aging population with higher susceptibility to degenerative meniscal injuries, technological advancements in surgical techniques, and growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.



Global Meniscus Repair Systems Market Segmentations



The market can be segmented based on tear type, components, system type, treatment channel, end-user, and region:



Market Breakup by Tear Type

Horizontal Tear

Radial Tear

Flap Tear

Complex Tear

Bucket-Handle Tear

Oblique Tear

Others

Market Breakup by Components

Repair Devices

Death Probes

Inserters

Sutures

Others

Market Breakup by System Type

All Inside Meniscal Repair Systems

Inside Out Meniscal Repair Systems

Outside In Meniscal Repair Systems

Meniscal Root Repair Systems

Others

Market Breakup by Treatment Channel

Public

Private

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Meniscus Repair Systems Market Analysis



The global meniscus repair systems market demand has experienced significant growth over the past few years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of meniscus injuries, advancements in surgical techniques, and growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.



North America is currently the largest market for meniscus repair systems, accounting for a significant share of the global market. The region's large market share is driven by factors such as a high prevalence of sports-related injuries, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and strong investment in research and development for orthopaedic treatments. Additionally, the growing adoption of advanced surgical techniques and increasing awareness of meniscus repair options contribute to the market growth in North America.



Europe is also a significant market for meniscus repair systems, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France leading the way. The region's market growth is driven by factors such as an ageing population, increasing awareness of meniscal injuries, and government initiatives to improve orthopaedic care. Additionally, the region has a well-established healthcare system, which supports the delivery of meniscus repair treatments.



Asia Pacific is another region that is experiencing significant growth in the meniscus repair systems market. The region's market growth is driven by factors such as a large population base, increasing awareness of sports-related injuries, and the growing adoption of advanced surgical techniques. In addition, government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and promote sports medicine are helping to drive the growth of the market in the region.



Key Players in the Global Meniscus Repair Systems Market



The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players involved in the meniscus repair systems market, including their business overview, product portfolio, recent developments, and financial analysis. Some of the major players operating in the market include:

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Arthrex, Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Active Implants

RTI Surgical

Smith & Nephew plc

Arcuro Medical

Agilent Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Meniscus Repair Systems Market



5 Trade Data Analysis by HS Code



6 Current Scenario Evaluation and Regulatory Framework



7 Global Meniscus Repair Systems Market Dynamics



8 Supplier Landscape



9 Recommendations and Discussion



10 Pricing Models and Strategies (Additional Insight)



11 Global Meniscus Repair Systems Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

