Global Men's and Boys' Clothing Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's and Boys' Clothing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$146.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Coats & Jackets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$64.4 Billion by the year 2025, Coats & Jackets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817857/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Coats & Jackets will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$41.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Arvind Ltd.; Benetton Group Srl; Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Bruno Banani Underwear GmbH; Calvin Klein, Inc.; Gap, Inc.; G-III Apparel Group Ltd.; Giorgio Armani SpA; Guccio Gucci SpA; Guess, Inc.; Helly Hansen AS; Hugo Boss AG; Levi Strauss & Co.; Marni Group Srl; Nike, Inc.; Perry Ellis International, Inc.; PVH Corporation; Raymond Ltd.; Reebok International Ltd.; Thanulux Public Company Limited; Valentino SpA; Zumiez, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817857/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Men's and Boys' Clothing Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Men's and Boys' Clothing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Men's and Boys' Clothing Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Coats & Jackets (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Coats & Jackets (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Coats & Jackets (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Jackets, Blazers & Suits (Product) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Jackets, Blazers & Suits (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Jackets, Blazers & Suits (Product) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Trousers (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Trousers (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Trousers (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Shirts (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Shirts (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Shirts (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Pullovers (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Pullovers (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Pullovers (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Men's and Boys' Clothing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 20: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Men's and Boys' Clothing Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 24: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Men's and Boys' Clothing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: Japanese Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Men's and Boys' Clothing Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Men's and Boys' Clothing Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Men's and Boys' Clothing Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 35: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: French Men's and Boys' Clothing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Men's and Boys' Clothing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 42: German Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Men's and Boys' Clothing Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Men's and Boys' Clothing Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Men's and Boys' Clothing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: United Kingdom Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Spanish Men's and Boys' Clothing Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Russian Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Men's and Boys' Clothing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 56: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Men's and Boys' Clothing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 59: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Men's and Boys' Clothing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Men's and Boys' Clothing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: Australian Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Indian Men's and Boys' Clothing Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 69: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Men's and Boys' Clothing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Men's and Boys'

Clothing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Men's and Boys' Clothing Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 77: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Men's and Boys' Clothing Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Men's and Boys' Clothing Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Men's and Boys' Clothing Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 83: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Men's and Boys' Clothing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Men's and Boys' Clothing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 90: Mexican Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Men's and Boys' Clothing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 92: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Men's and Boys' Clothing Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Men's and Boys' Clothing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 95: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Men's and Boys' Clothing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: The Middle East Men's and Boys' Clothing Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Men's and Boys' Clothing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Iranian Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 104: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Men's and Boys' Clothing Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Men's and Boys' Clothing Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Men's and Boys' Clothing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 111: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Men's and Boys' Clothing

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Middle East Men's and Boys' Clothing Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Men's and Boys' Clothing Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: African Men's and Boys' Clothing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ARVIND

BENETTON GROUP SPA

BOMBAY DYEING & MANUFACTURING

BRUNO BANANI UNDERWEAR GMBH

CALVIN KLEIN

GAP

G-III APPAREL GROUP

GIORGIO ARMANI SPA

GUCCIO GUCCI SPA

GUESS

HELLY HANSEN AS

HUGO BOSS AG

LEVI STRAUSS & CO.

MARNI GROUP SRL

NIKE

PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL

PVH CORPORATION

RAYMOND

REEBOK INTERNATIONAL

THANULUX PUBLIC

VALENTINO SPA

ZUMIEZ



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817857/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

