Global Men's and Boys' Clothing Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's and Boys' Clothing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$146.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Coats & Jackets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$64.4 Billion by the year 2025, Coats & Jackets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Coats & Jackets will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$41.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Arvind Ltd.; Benetton Group Srl; Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Bruno Banani Underwear GmbH; Calvin Klein, Inc.; Gap, Inc.; G-III Apparel Group Ltd.; Giorgio Armani SpA; Guccio Gucci SpA; Guess, Inc.; Helly Hansen AS; Hugo Boss AG; Levi Strauss & Co.; Marni Group Srl; Nike, Inc.; Perry Ellis International, Inc.; PVH Corporation; Raymond Ltd.; Reebok International Ltd.; Thanulux Public Company Limited; Valentino SpA; Zumiez, Inc.
