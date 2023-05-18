Global Men's Hair Care and Styling Products Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Innovative Products Drives Growth

18 May, 2023, 18:15 ET
The global men's hair care and styling products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.3% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- American Crew
- Axe
- Baxter Of California
- Dove Men
- Hanz De Fuko
- Harry's, Inc
- Jack Black .L.C
- Malin+Goetz
- Old Spice
- Redken Brews
This report on global men's hair care and styling products market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global men's hair care and styling products market by segmenting the market based on type, distribution channel and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the men's hair care and styling products market are provided in this report.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for Innovative Products
- Influence of Movies and TV Shows
Challenges
- Harmful Effects on Skin
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Hair Care
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Oil
- Serum
- Others
- Styling Products
- Cream
- Clay
- Gel Glue
- Wax
- Pomade
- Hair Spray
- Others
by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets
- Convenience Store
- Specialty Store
- E-commerce
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
