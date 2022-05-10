Global Mental Wellness Market Research Report 2022

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mental Wellness Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mental wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period.

The report considers the present scenario of the global mental wellness market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the industry.

GLOBAL MENTAL WELLNESS MARKET SEGMENTATION

In terms of market by disorder, the depression segment holds the highest revenue share in the market; it is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 7.97 % (by value) during 2022-2027, due to the increasing prevalence of depression and its associated effects across the world

In terms of market by type, the senses spaces and sleep segment holds the highest revenue share in the market; while meditation and mindfulness is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 8.73 % (by value) during 2022-2027

Based on age group the adult mental wellness segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 48.10% in 2021 and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 50.21% by the end of 2027

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America region was the biggest revenue contributors in the global mental wellness market. It is also expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Factors such as the increased adoption of smartphones and tablets in developing countries have led to the increasing engagement of the population in mental wellness programs

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Global players like Skillpath, FranklinCovey, Amare Global, and Headspace are trying to expand their markets through profitable partnerships, whereas the domestic vendors are capitalizing with the product and services portfolio that best suits the domestic needs and wants

Vendors compete in terms of service delivery, brand value, customization ability, price, skilled workforce, and technological capability as well. Most of the vendors offer mental wellness services and wellness portals. Vendors also tend to tie up with technology companies to develop mental wellness programs

Key Vendors

SkillPath

FranklinCovey

Amare Global

Headspace

Other Prominent Vendors

CVS Health (Active Health)

CuraLinc Healthcare

Fitbit

Wellsource

Vitality

Virgin Pulse

Aduro

HealthCheck360

Lifestart

Castlight

Acadia Healthcare

Calm

Universal Health Services

Behavioral Health Network

Pyramid Healthcare

Promises Behavioral Health

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Technological Developments

7.3 Global Macroeconomic Overview

7.3.1 Macroeconomic Overview

7.3.2 Real Gdp Growth

7.4 Global Healthcare Industry Overview

7.5 Impact of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Data Analytics Increasingly Powering Wellness

8.2 Use of Technology to Improve Outcomes

8.3 Growing Reign of Artificial Intelligence

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Awareness of Stress Management

9.2 Growth in Individualized Self-Care

9.3 Increase in Number of Working Hours

9.4 Increasing Usage of Smartphones

9.5 Growing Cases of Depression

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Perceived High Cost of Mental Wellness Programs

10.2 Low Awareness in Growing Economies

10.3 Shortage of Mental Health Workforce Professionals

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis

12 Disorder

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Depression

12.4 Anxiety

12.5 Schizophrenia

12.6 Substance Use Disorder

12.7 Bipolar Disorder

12.8 Alcohol Use Disorder

12.9 Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

12.10 Eating Disorder

12.11 Others

13 Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Senses, Spaces, and Sleep

13.4 Brain-Boosting Nutraceuticals & Botanicals

13.5 Self-Improvement

13.6 Meditation and Mindfulness

14 Age Group

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Adult

14.4 Geriatric

14.5 Teenager

15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview

