Global Menthol Cigarette Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $108.7 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.8%

Dublin, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Menthol Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global menthol cigarette market size reached US$ 92.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 108.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.8% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Alfred Dunhill Ltd

Altria Group

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

China National Tobacco Corporation

Commonwealth Brands Inc.

Essentra plc

Imperial Brands PLC

Japan Tobacco Inc.

KT&G Corporation

Liggett Vector Brands LLC

Reynolds American Inc

Philip Morris International Inc.

A menthol cigarette is a cylindrical roll of ground or shredded tobacco that is mixed together with menthol flavoring. Menthol is a chemical compound that is produced from mint plants, such as spearmint and peppermint.

It is usually added in cigarettes to give a cooling sensation and reduce the harshness of the smoke for the consumer. It also has anesthetic effects and can aid in suppressing the cough reflex by soothing dry throats. In certain variants, menthol is present in small quantities within or near the cigarette filter to release a burst of flavor while smoking.



The rapid urbanization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to sedentary lifestyle habits and hectic schedules, working professionals are increasingly consuming cigarettes to relieve stress and relax their nerves. Menthol cigarettes offer a cooling sensation, sensory excitation and fresh flavor, which provides relief and makes the user more habitual to the flavor.

Additionally, the introduction of flavorless cigarettes with small menthol capsules and menthol cigarettes with an additional capsule is also providing a boost to the market growth. These capsules enable the user to manipulate the intensity of the flavor as per their choice.

Apart from this, other product innovations, including the development of low-tar cigarettes and ultra-long and ultra-slim variants for female consumers, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the rising number of smokers, including the young and female population, and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers through social media platforms, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the expected growth rate of the global menthol cigarette market 2023-2028?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global menthol cigarette market?

What are the key factors driving the global menthol cigarette market?

What is the breakup of the global menthol cigarette market based on the capsule type?

What is the breakup of the global menthol cigarette market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the global menthol cigarette market based on the end-user?

What are the key regions in the global menthol cigarette market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global menthol cigarette market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Menthol Cigarette Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Capsule Type

6.1 Single Capsule Menthol Cigarette

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Double Capsule Menthol Cigarette

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Male

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Female

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Size

8.1 King Size

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 100s

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Hypermarkets

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Online Retailers

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4a9vw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets