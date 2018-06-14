Global Merces Funds Management Selects SS&C for its Investment Accounting and Mutual Fund Administration Platform

The expanded solution addresses a key demand by Australian boutique fund managers – the ability to leverage proven platforms and fully service the Australian fund management sector. Global Merces selected HiTrust's unit registry and pricing solution because it offered the fastest time-to-value implementation and is fully integrated with SS&C's investment accounting platform, HiPortfolio.

"From the outset, we were impressed with SS&C's deep industry knowledge and their flexible and innovative solutions. The implementation process moved very quickly and we are now going live on a market leading platform in an incredibly short period of time," said Holly Grofski, Managing Director and Chief Executive Office of Global Merces. "Global Merces has ambitious plans in the region and globally. In SS&C, we are confident we have a long-term partner who shares our dynamic and innovative approach, and who will work with us to support our ambitions."

Global Merces will use SS&C's combined solution to manage increasing regulatory complexity with the ability to incorporate tax and accounting methods (such as Australian Book of Record or ABOR). By choosing to self-administer its mutual funds using HiTrust's market leading technology, Global Merces will reduce the time spent on operational tasks and controls, while increasing the capacity for exceptional client service.

"We are pleased to partner with firms, such as Global Merces, to overcome operational barriers to growth by delivering just-in-time technology," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This scalable solution can support both large and specialty fund managers who are looking for compelling software solutions."

Global Merces is one of Australia's innovative asset management firms and a premier provider of funds management, investment management, and fund advisory services to industry peers, family offices and retail clients across the Asia-Pacific region. www.globalmerces.com.au.

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 13,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

