Global Merchants Adopt OroCommerce, the Leading Platform for B2B ECommerce

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro, Inc., the business applications company behind OroCommerce, the No. 1 B2B digital commerce platform, today announced the signing of a range of suppliers and distributors with revenues totaling more than $18 billion as new enterprise clients. Most of the companies switched to OroCommerce because their previous eCommerce platforms were unable to meet their growing needs in a changing market landscape.

Some of the new customers include Fairprice, Singapore's largest supermarket chain, which has more than $3 billion in total revenue, and Braskem, the Brazalian petrochemical manufacturer with $15 billion revenue. Other new multimillion-dollar users include Petra Industries , a U.S.-based consumer electronics wholesaling powerhouse with $200 million revenue; SaltWorks , a leading American gourmet salt supplier with $50 million revenue; and Hyde Park Partners, a components and spare parts distributor with $6 million revenue.

For merchants accustomed to B2C-focused eCommerce platforms from providers such as Magento and SAP, or to the potential vulnerabilities of in-house solutions, OroCommerce's dedicated B2B eCommerce platform offers scalability, security, and a swathe of industrial-strength B2B features. Armed with built-in CRM and robust API coverage to support PWA and Headless implementation, OroCommerce easily integrates with merchants' internal enterprise tech stacks to work fluidly with existing ERP, product information management, and order management systems. OroCommerce also boasts a vibrant community of developers and open-source tools to support everything from self-service websites to fully featured B2B marketplaces.

Fairprice, known as the Costco of Singapore, chose OroCommerce for its ability to provide a flexible shopping experiences for its 15,000 B2B buyers. Fairprice offers multiple purchase options and complex promotional packages to B2B customers who usually buy in bulk, and found that only OroCommerce could deliver a flexible, easy-to-use eCommerce experience that liberated its sales teams and didn't need ongoing IT maintenance and upgrades.

Midmarket companies are also moving to OroCommerce. Midwest Dental, a leading supplier of dental equipment and products with $20 million revenue, switched to OroCommerce from their old eCommerce provider, Magento, which lacked built-in B2B features. After an expensive, time-consuming customization project, Midwest Dental's Magento installation still failed to meet their B2B buyers' specific needs –– and the extensive pile-up of add-on applications and ad-hoc fixes left them with a slow system that was vulnerable to security attacks. By contrast, OroCommerce's seamless, purpose-built B2B suite allows Midwest Dental to avoid frustrating delays and glitches, and to focus on delivering value for their customers.

Since its official launch in 2017, OroCommerce has seen rapid global adoption, with operations in more than five countries, over 100 enterprise customers, and 20,000-plus community users. Named the No. 1 B2B eCommerce platform by Frost & Sullivan, OroCommerce offers an unparalleled set of native B2B features that allow merchants to customize and optimize the entire shopping journey for the complex B2B buying process. Its open-source, cloud-based technology also ensures a lower total cost of ownership and a shorter time to market, so businesses can start generating sales fast.

"Many B2B sellers start out with a B2C eCommerce platform, only to realize that it simply can't handle the complexities of B2B scenarios," said Yoav Kutner, Oro's co-founder and CEO. "We created OroCommerce to solve that problem – it's designed from the ground up to meet the unique needs of B2B merchants."

Other clients that have recently adopted OroCommerce include Recommerce Group, a European provider of premium second-life devices with $11 million revenue; TruPar.com, a spare parts distributor with more than seven million SKUs; and GI Supply, a specialty distributor of endoscopic products used in more than 40 countries.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. is the software company behind the Oro suite of open source commerce applications: OroPlatform, OroCRM and, most recently, OroCommerce. OroPlatform is a business application platform that helps companies accelerate their custom business application development; OroCRM is a CRM solution for multichannel companies; and OroCommerce is an eCommerce platform purpose-built for B2B companies. Oro's founders were behind Magento's success and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Jary Carter, co-founder; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board, who is a co-founder and former CEO of Magento.

