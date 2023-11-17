Global Metabolic Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of Deals Signed Since 2016

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metabolic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metabolic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the metabolic deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of metabolic deals from 2016 to 2023. The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in metabolic deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter Highlights

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of metabolic dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in metabolic dealmaking.



Chapter 3 covers the financial deal terms for deals signed in the metabolic field with stage of development announced. Deals are listed and sectioned by headline value, upfront payment, milestone payment and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the top 25 most active biopharma companies in metabolic dealmaking. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of metabolic deals signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of metabolic deals listed by theraeutic target.



Metabolic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse metabolic collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Metabolic Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in metabolic dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure

Directory of metabolic deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading metabolic deals by value

Most active metabolic licensing dealmakers

In Metabolic Collaboration and Licensing Deals, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in metabolic dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Metabolic partnering over the years

2.3. Metabolic partnering by deal type

2.4. Metabolic partnering by industry sector

2.5. Metabolic partnering by stage of development

2.6. Metabolic partnering by technology type

2.7. Metabolic partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for metabolic partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for metabolic partnering

3.3. Metabolic partnering headline values

3.4. Metabolic deal upfront payments

3.5. Metabolic deal milestone payments

3.6. Metabolic royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading metabolic deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in metabolic partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in metabolic

4.4. Top metabolic deals by value



Chapter 5 - Metabolic contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Metabolic partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Metabolic dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by metabolic therapeutic target



Deal Directory

Deal directory - Metabolic deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2023

Deal directory - Metabolic deals by technology type 2016 to 2023



