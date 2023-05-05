Global Metabolic Partnering Analysis Report 2023: Trends, Players and Financials for 1,100+ Deals

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metabolic Partnering 2016-2023: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Metabolic Partnering 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1100 metabolic deals.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive metabolic disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering metabolic deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for metabolic deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of metabolic dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in metabolic dealmaking since 2016 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.



Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading metabolic deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active metabolic dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to metabolic deals since 2016 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all metabolic partnering deals by specific metabolic target announced since 2016. The chapter is organized by specific metabolic therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all metabolic partnering deals signed and announced since 2016. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report includes deals for the following indications:

Acromegaly

Addison's disease

Cirrhosis

Cushing's syndrome

Diabetes

Type 1

Type 2

Insipidus

Fatty liver

Gallstones

Goitre

Growth hormone disorders

Gynaecomastia

Inborn errors of metabolism

Phenylketonuria

Hyperaldosteronism

Hypercalcaemia

Hyperthyroidism

Hypocalcaemia

Hypogonadism

Hypopituitarism

Hypothyroidism

Liver disease

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

Lysosomal storage disorders

Nutrition and vitamins

Rickets

Pheochromocytoma

Primary bilary cirrhosis

Prolactinemia

Short stature

Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone (SIADH)

Thyroid disease

Report scope



Global Metabolic Partnering 2016 to 2023 includes:

Trends in metabolic dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of metabolic deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 1100 metabolic deal records

The leading metabolic deals by value since 2016

Most active metabolic dealmakers since 2016

In Global Metabolic Partnering 2016 to 2023, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hl5ilb

