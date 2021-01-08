Global Metabolomics Market (2020 to 2025) - Biomarker Development Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metabolomics Market by Product (GC,UPLC, CE, Surface based Mass Analysis), Application (Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery,Functional Genomics), Indication (Cardiology, Oncology,Inborn Errors), End User (Academic Institute, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metabolomics market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, growing demand for personalized medicine, and increasing use of metabolomics in toxicology testing are driving the growth of the global metabolomics industry. However, issues related to data examination & data processing in metabolomics and the high cost of tools and instruments are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

By Product & Service, the metabolomics instrument accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics market.

The metabolomics instrument segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020. Factors such as the technological advancements in analytical instruments in terms of miniaturization, automation, and computerization; increase in the number of research-related activities worldwide in the field of medicine, nutraceuticals, and metabolomics; and strengthening healthcare infrastructure in developing nations for efficient disease diagnosis and treatment are expected to propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period

By application, the biomarker discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics market.

The biomarker discovery segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020. The use of metabolic biomarkers to assess the pathophysiological health status of patients is increasing. In recent years, as a result of significant technological advancements, metabolomics has become a vital tool in discovering biomarkers.

By Indication, the Cancer segment expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the metabolomics market has been segmented into cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and other indications (respiratory and infectious diseases. The cancer segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020, with the highest growth rate as well. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of patients who have cancer and the subsequent

increase in the demand for cancer therapies.

By End-user, Academic and Research Institutes accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics market.

The academic and research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics market in 2020. The increasing number of research activities in the field of metabolomics and funding to the academic and research institutes to conduct metabolomics research are the factors responsible for the largest share of the segment.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the metabolomics market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several global pharmaceutical firms have entered the APAC market to tap the significant growth opportunities in emerging Asian countries and lower their production costs by shifting their drug discovery R&D operations and manufacturing to the region. A large number of qualified researchers and low-cost operations in APAC countries, such as India and China, are some of the major factors supporting this trend.

North America: The largest share of the metabolomics market.

North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the metabolomics market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Metabolomics Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Metabolomics Market Share, by Product and Service and by Country (2019)

4.3 Metabolomics Market Size, by Detection Tools

4.4 Metabolomics Market Share, by Separation Tools, 2020 Vs. 2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Availability of Government and Private Funding for Metabolomics Research

5.2.1.2 Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotech R&D Expenditure

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

5.2.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Issues Related to Data Examination and Processing

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Tools and Instruments

5.2.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Biomarker Development

5.2.3.2 Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Key Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexity and Diversity of Biological Samples

5.2.4.2 Dearth of Skilled Researchers

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Growth of Metabolomics Market



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Hyphenated Technologies

6.2.2 Tie-Ups Between Instrument Manufacturers and Research Laboratories/Academic Institutions

6.3 Regulatory Analysis



7 Technology Investment Potential

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Investment Client Networks

7.3 Funding Bodies/Initiatives

7.4 Analysis of Potential Areas for Technology Investment Using Strategic Evaluation

7.4.1 Parameters Considered for Emerging Opportunity Evaluation

7.4.1.1 Level of Attractiveness

7.4.1.2 Probability of Success

7.4.2 Opportunity Strategic Evaluation Analysis

7.4.3 Description of Opportunities

7.4.3.1 Viable (Quadrant 1) - Biomarker Discovery and Lead Optimization in Drug Discovery

7.4.3.1.1 Biomarker Discovery

7.4.3.1.2 Lead Optimization in Drug Discovery

7.4.3.1.3 Toxicity Testing

7.4.3.2 Promising (Quadrant 2) - Companion Diagnostics for Personalized Medicine and Nutrigenomics

7.4.3.2.1 Companion Diagnostics for Personalized Medicine

7.4.3.2.2 Nutrigenomics

7.4.3.2.3 Agriculture

7.4.3.3 Challenges (Quadrant 3) - Environmental Metabolomics

7.4.3.3.1 Environmental Metabolomics

7.4.3.3.2 Functional Genomics



8 Metabolomics Market Size, by Product and Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Metabolomics Instruments

8.2.1 Separation Tools

8.2.2 High-Performance Liquid Chromatography

8.2.2.1 Growing Use of Hplc in High-Growth Applications to Drive Market Growth

8.2.3 Gas Chromatography

8.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Gas Chromatography to Drive Adoption of Gc in Metabolome Study

8.2.4 Ultra-Performance Liquid Chromatography

8.2.4.1 Higher Chromatographic Efficiency and Sensitivity of Uplc Would Drive Market Growth

8.2.5 Capillary Electrophoresis

8.2.5.1 Ce is Used in Pathology/Clinical Laboratories Worldwide due to the Low Cost of Reagents, Enhanced Accuracy, and Ease of Operation

8.2.6 Detection Tools

8.2.7 Mass Spectrometry

8.2.7.1 Increasing Use of Mass Spectrometry in Cancer and Genetic Disease Research is Propelling Its Demand

8.2.8 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

8.2.9 Surface-Based Mass Analysis

8.2.9.1 Applicability of Surface-Based Mass Analysis Technology in a Wide Range of Samples Would Drive Its Growth

8.3 Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools & Services

8.3.1 Bioinformatics Services

8.3.1.1 Bioinformatics Services Offer a Simplified Way to Derive Insights from Metabolomics Research

8.3.2 Bioinformatics Tools & Databases

8.3.2.1 Application of Bioinformatics Tools & Databases in Translational Research to Fuel Market Growth



9 Metabolomics Market Size, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Biomarker Discovery

9.3 Drug Discovery

9.4 Toxicology Testing

9.5 Nutrigenomics

9.6 Personalized Medicine

9.7 Functional Genomics

9.8 Other Applications



10 Metabolomics Market Size, by Indication

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cancer

10.3 Cardiovascular Disorders

10.4 Neurological Disorders

10.5 Metabolic Disorders

10.6 Inborn Errors of Metabolism

10.7 Others



11 Metabolomics Market Size, by End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Academic Research Institutes

11.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

11.4 Contract Research Organizations (Cros)

11.5 Others



12 Global Metabolomics Market Size, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Latin America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis (2019)

13.3 Key Market Developments

13.3.1 Product Launches

13.3.2 Acquisitions

13.3.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

13.3.4 Expansions



14 Company Evaluation Matrix

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2019)

14.2.1 Stars

14.2.2 Emerging Leaders

14.2.3 Pervasive

14.2.4 Participants

14.3 Company Profiles

14.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.3.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

14.3.3 Waters Corporation

14.3.4 Danaher Corporation

14.3.5 Shimadzu Corporation

14.3.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

14.3.7 Bruker Corporation

14.3.8 Perkinelmer, Inc.

14.3.9 Merck KGaA

14.3.10 GE Healthcare

14.3.11 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

14.3.12 Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc.

14.3.13 Leco Corporation

14.3.14 Metabolon, Inc.

14.3.15 Dani Instruments

14.3.16 Scion Instruments

14.3.17 Gl Sciences

14.3.18 Sri Instruments

14.3.20 Kore Technology

14.3.21 Jasco, Inc.



15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Knowledge Store

15.3 Available Customizations

