Global Metabolomics Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2028: Players Include Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Shimadzu, Waters and Bruker

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metabolomics Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product and Services, Indication, Application and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, the Global Metabolomics Market was valued at ~US$ 1.5 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be ~US$ 2.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 5 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of ~12% during 2022-2028.

The availability of government and private funding for metabolomics research has driven the global metabolomics market's rapid expansion. A significant emphasis is being placed on cutting-edge methods that can effectively detect and treat life-threatening diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular disease, owing to the prevalence and mortality rate of such diseases.



Metabolomics offers a rising focus on innovative approaches with significant potential due to the rise in life-threatening diseases like cancer neurological conditions, and coronary heart disease, which has resulted in a surge in both government and private investments in the industry.



Another factor promoting metabolomics market expansion is the combination of metabolomics and machine learning (ML). Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) and Multiple sclerosis (MS) data can be accurately interpreted with the use of machine learning (ML), which also automates employment, and complex processes.



A variety of heterogeneous data is generated by metabolomics techniques, and interpreting such data can be difficult and complex. Any analytical method cannot be used to analyze the data due to the chemical diversity of small molecule metabolites. The prosperity of the market as a whole is being impeded by all of such factors.



The metabolomics market has a potential impact from COVID-19. As a result of the utilization of metabolomics in research to understand COVID-19 diseases.



Scope of the Report



The Global Metabolomics Market is segmented into By Products and Services, Indications, and Applications. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four regions. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ Billion



By Product and Services

Metabolomics Instrument

Metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services

By Indication

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Metabolic Disorders

Others

By Application

Biomarker Discovery

Toxicology

Nutrigenomics

Personalized Medicine

Drug Discovery

Functional Genomics

Other

By Geography

North America ( USA , Canada , and Mexico )

( , , and ) Europe ( France , Italy , Germany , Spain , UK, and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , UK, and Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Australia , and Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , and Africa )

Key Players

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Danaher

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

Bruker

Human Metabolome Technologies Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LECO Corporation

Metabolon INC

PerkinElmer Inc

Frequently Asked Questions



What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The Global Metabolomics Market is covered from 2017-2028 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2028

What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Metabolomics Market?

The Global Metabolomics Market is expected to witness a CAGR of ~12% over the next six years

What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Metabolomics Market?

The rise in government and private organization financing for technical research, as well as the expansion of key players' partnerships and collaborations for the improvement of its product portfolio, are expected to be the primary driver of this market

Which is the Largest Product and Services Segment within the Global Metabolomics Market?

The metabolomics instrument segment held the largest share of the global metabolomics market in 2021

Who are the Key Players in the Global Metabolomics Market?

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bruker, Human Metabolome Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, LECO Corporation, Metabolon INC, PerkinElmer Inc., and others are the major companies operating in the Global Metabolomics Market

