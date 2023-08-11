Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Report 2023 - Technological Innovations in NGS Platforms to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market by Product & Services (Reagent, Consumables, Instrument), Workflow (Sample Preparation, Sequencing), Technology (16S rRNA, Shotgun, Whole-genome), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostic, Industrial), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metagenomic sequencing market is projected to reach USD 4.5 million by 2028 from USD 2 billion in 2023, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. Key factors driving this growth include continuous technological innovations in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) platforms, increasing funding for large-scale sequencing projects, and declining costs of genome sequencing.

Scope of the Report:

The report covers various aspects of the metagenomic sequencing market, including product and service categories, workflow stages, technology types, applications, and geographical regions. It provides insights into the current state of the market and future growth prospects.

Key Highlights:

The report highlights the significance of various technologies, such as 16S rRNA sequencing, shotgun metagenomic sequencing, and whole-genome sequencing. It also identifies major applications of metagenomic sequencing, including drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, soil microbiome, industrial, ecological, and environmental applications.

Regional Insights:

North America currently holds the largest share of the metagenomic sequencing market, attributed to strong government support, private funding, and a presence of key market players. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth, driven by increased funding and growing research projects involving NGS-based technologies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Continuous Technological Innovations in NGS Platforms

Ion Torrent Genexus DX Integrated Sequencer

ISEQ 100 System

Ion GeneStudio S5

Initiatives and Funding from Government & Private Bodies for Large-Scale Sequencing Projects

Declining Cost of Genome Sequencing

Significant Applications of Metagenomics in Various Fields

Restraints

End-user Budget Constraints in Developing Countries

Stagnation in NGS Product Market in Developed Countries

Opportunities

NGS Data Analysis Using Big Data

Challenges

Challenges Associated with Metagenomic NGS

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 257 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Product & Service, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Workflow, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Technology, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Application, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Geographical Snapshot of Metagenomic Sequencing Market

Premium Insights

Metagenomic Sequencing Market Overview - Technological Innovations in NGS Platforms to Drive Growth in Metagenomic Sequencing Market

North America : Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Technology & Country (2022) - 16S RaaS Sequencing Technology Segment Accounted for Largest Share of North American Market in 2022

: Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Technology & Country (2022) - 16S RaaS Sequencing Technology Segment Accounted for Largest Share of North American Market in 2022 Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Workflow, 2022 - Sample Processing & Library Preparation Segment Dominated Market in 2022

Metagenomic Sequencing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities - China to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Companies Mentioned

Azenta, Inc. (Part of Brooks Automation, Inc.)

BaseClear B.V.

BGI Group

Computomics

CosmosID, Inc.

DNASTAR, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Illumina, Inc.

Intact Genomics, Inc.

IntegraGen SA

MedGenome

Metagenomi

Microsynth AG

New England Biolabs

Novogene Co. Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PLC

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc.

, Inc. PerkinElmer, Inc.

Psomagen, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Tecan Trading AG

Terra Bioforge (formerly Varigen Biosciences Corporation)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Veritas Genetics

Zymo Research Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpjpjg

