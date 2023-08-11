Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Report 2023 - Technological Innovations in NGS Platforms to Drive Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Aug, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market by Product & Services (Reagent, Consumables, Instrument), Workflow (Sample Preparation, Sequencing), Technology (16S rRNA, Shotgun, Whole-genome), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostic, Industrial), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metagenomic sequencing market is projected to reach USD 4.5 million by 2028 from USD 2 billion in 2023, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. Key factors driving this growth include continuous technological innovations in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) platforms, increasing funding for large-scale sequencing projects, and declining costs of genome sequencing.

Scope of the Report:

The report covers various aspects of the metagenomic sequencing market, including product and service categories, workflow stages, technology types, applications, and geographical regions. It provides insights into the current state of the market and future growth prospects.

Key Highlights:

The report highlights the significance of various technologies, such as 16S rRNA sequencing, shotgun metagenomic sequencing, and whole-genome sequencing. It also identifies major applications of metagenomic sequencing, including drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, soil microbiome, industrial, ecological, and environmental applications.

Regional Insights:

North America currently holds the largest share of the metagenomic sequencing market, attributed to strong government support, private funding, and a presence of key market players. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth, driven by increased funding and growing research projects involving NGS-based technologies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Continuous Technological Innovations in NGS Platforms
  • Ion Torrent Genexus DX Integrated Sequencer
  • ISEQ 100 System
  • Ion GeneStudio S5
  • Initiatives and Funding from Government & Private Bodies for Large-Scale Sequencing Projects
  • Declining Cost of Genome Sequencing
  • Significant Applications of Metagenomics in Various Fields

Restraints

  • End-user Budget Constraints in Developing Countries
  • Stagnation in NGS Product Market in Developed Countries

Opportunities

  • NGS Data Analysis Using Big Data

Challenges

  • Challenges Associated with Metagenomic NGS

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

257

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$2 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$4.5 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

17.5 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Product & Service, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Workflow, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Technology, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Application, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Geographical Snapshot of Metagenomic Sequencing Market

Premium Insights

  • Metagenomic Sequencing Market Overview - Technological Innovations in NGS Platforms to Drive Growth in Metagenomic Sequencing Market
  • North America: Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Technology & Country (2022) - 16S RaaS Sequencing Technology Segment Accounted for Largest Share of North American Market in 2022
  • Metagenomic Sequencing Market, by Workflow, 2022 - Sample Processing & Library Preparation Segment Dominated Market in 2022
  • Metagenomic Sequencing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities - China to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Companies Mentioned

  • Azenta, Inc. (Part of Brooks Automation, Inc.)
  • BaseClear B.V.
  • BGI Group
  • Computomics
  • CosmosID, Inc.
  • DNASTAR, Inc.
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Intact Genomics, Inc.
  • IntegraGen SA
  • MedGenome
  • Metagenomi
  • Microsynth AG
  • New England Biolabs
  • Novogene Co. Ltd.
  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PLC
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • Psomagen, Inc.
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Tecan Trading AG
  • Terra Bioforge (formerly Varigen Biosciences Corporation)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Veritas Genetics
  • Zymo Research Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpjpjg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Industry Report 2023-2028: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability - Hydrodesulfurization Catalysts Revolutionize Naphtha Treatment

Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Forecasts - Singles-Wall Carbon Nanotubes Segment to Dominate Market in 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.