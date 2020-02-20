Global Metagenomics Market Study, 2019-2027 - Increase in Collaboration Between Metagenomic Experiments and Computing Technologies

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metagenomics Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metagenomics market is projected to witness a rise in revenue at a CAGR of 15.61% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The market is being driven primarily by the growth in awareness and the development of various platforms and DNA sequencing devices. Also, the expansion of metagenomics applications and the increasing collaboration between metagenomic experiments and computing technologies are adding to further growth in the global metagenomics market.



Further, the increase in governmental initiatives in developing nations, as well as the developments in next-gen sequencing processes, open up avenues for further market growth. Moreover, certain challenges associated with DNA sequencing processes or techniques and the bioinformatics limitations for carrying out this process are challenging the growth of the metagenomics market.



The market for metagenomics spans across the regions of Latin America, North America, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.



The market for metagenomics in the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest globally over the forecast period. High cancer incidence rates, the wide pervasiveness of target diseases, growth in healthcare spending, rising investments & funds and several other emerging applications are primarily driving the market in this region.



China's pharmaceutical market is one of the largest in the world; in addition, the growing middle-class population, a rapidly aging society and the rising prevalence of cancer present vast opportunities for the further growth of the metagenomics industry. The country is estimated to have the highest rate of growth for the geriatric population in the world. Besides, there has been a rapid increase in healthcare spending. AT present, China accounts for the highest revenue in APAC's metagenomics market, and is expected to continue its growth over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Metagenomics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.3. Market Attractiveness Index

2.4. Market Player Positioning

2.5. Key Insight

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Growing Awareness and Development in Platforms & Sequencing Devices

2.6.2. Increase in Collaboration Between Metagenomic Experiments and Computing Technologies

2.6.3. Expansion of Metagenomics Applications

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Stringent Regulatory Framework

2.7.2. Unavailability of Skilled Professionals

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Increasing Government Initiatives in Developing Economies

2.8.2. Developments in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Process

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Challenges Associated with DNA Sequencing Process or Techniques

2.9.2. Bioinformatics Limitation in DNA Sequencing



3. Metagenomics Market Outlook - by Technology

3.1. Sequencing

3.2. Bioinformatics



4. Metagenomics Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Gut Microbe Characterization

4.2. Infectious Disease Diagnosis

4.3. Biotechnology

4.4. Environmental Remediation

4.5. Biofuel

4.6. Agriculture



5. Metagenomics Market Outlook - by Product

5.1. Consumables

5.2. Instruments

5.3. Software



6. Metagenomics Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East & Africa



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

7.2. Qiagen N.V.

7.3. Enterome S.A.

7.4. Swift Biosciences Inc.

7.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.6. Agilent Technologies Inc.

7.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.8. Illumina Inc.

7.9. Perkinelmer Inc.

7.10. Integragen S.A.

7.11. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

7.12. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

7.13. Takara Bio Inc.

7.14. Genoscreen

7.15. Novogene Co. Ltd.



