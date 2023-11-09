Global Metagenomics Sequencing Research Report 2023:Government Funding Accelerates Innovations - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metagenomics Sequencing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Product and Service (Reagents & consumables, Instruments, Services), By Technology, By Application, By Region, and By Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metagenomics Sequencing Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth to 2028

This can be ascribed to the growing awareness about genetic disorders due to genetic history, along with the growing demand for advanced bioinformatics tools. Also, a growing development of novel drugs and high throughput screening methods along with cost-effective technologies developments are expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Similarly, the rise in research and development activities for identifying newer antibiotics and enzymes is a major factor fueling the growth of the market over the upcoming years.

Growing demand for personalized medicine



Personalized medicine is a key driver for the growth of the Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market. Personalized medicine aims to provide targeted therapies and treatments that are tailored to the individual patient based on their specific genetic makeup and environmental factors.

Metagenomics sequencing provides a powerful tool for understanding the composition and function of microbes that are present in our body and can be used to develop therapies for chronic diseases. Metagenomics sequencing can be used to identify the specific microbes present in a patient's gut, skin, or other body sites and determine how these microbes interact with the patient's immune system and other physiological systems.

This information is generally used to develop therapies that can modulate the patient's microbiome for treating the conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and inflammatory bowel disease. In addition, metagenomics sequencing can be used to identify the specific pathogens that are causing an infectious disease and to determine the most effective treatments for those pathogens. This can help to reduce the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics and other treatments that can lead to the development of antibiotic resistance.

Advancements in sequencing technologies

The growth of the Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market has been significantly propelled by the continual advancements in sequencing technologies.

Notably, next-generation sequencing and single-molecule sequencing technologies have ushered in a transformative era by substantially augmenting the throughput, precision, and expediency of metagenomics sequencing. These technological strides have democratized access to metagenomics sequencing, rendering it available to a broader spectrum of users, encompassing researchers and clinicians alike.

This wave of progress has also spurred the development of novel bioinformatics tools and software specifically tailored to cope with the substantial volumes of data generated by metagenomics sequencing. These sophisticated tools empower researchers and clinicians to extract more profound and meaningful insights from metagenomics data, thereby facilitating the creation of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

Moreover, the advent of portable sequencing technologies has expanded the horizons of metagenomics sequencing by enabling on-site sequencing in field settings. This newfound capability has unlocked opportunities for studying microbial communities in remote or resource-constrained areas. It has found applications in diverse domains such as environmental monitoring, public health, and agriculture, among others.

As sequencing technologies continue to advance, the cost associated with metagenomics sequencing is projected to persistently decline. This cost reduction will further democratize access to metagenomics sequencing, making it increasingly accessible to researchers and clinicians worldwide. Consequently, this trend is anticipated to galvanize the growth of the global metagenomics sequencing market, fostering its widespread adoption across a myriad of research, clinical, and commercial applications.

Increasing need for environmental monitoring and management



Environmental monitoring and management are important drivers of the growth of the Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market. Metagenomics sequencing can be used to study microbial communities in a wide range of environments, including soil, water, air, and the built environment. This information can be used to better understand the ecology and function of these communities and to develop more effective strategies for environmental management and remediation.



Particularly, metagenomics sequencing can be used to identify and monitor microbial indicators of environmental health, such as pathogenic bacteria, fungi, and viruses. This can be important for identifying and managing outbreaks of infectious diseases in human and animal populations and for monitoring the health of ecosystems and natural resources. In addition, metagenomics sequencing can be used to study the impact of environmental stressors, such as pollution and climate change, on microbial communities and their functions.

The growing demand for environmental monitoring and management is driving the development of new metagenomics sequencing technologies and analytical tools that are better suited to these applications.

Rising demand for precision agriculture



Precision agriculture is a key driver for the growth of the global metagenomics sequencing market. Precision agriculture is a farming technique that uses data-driven approaches to optimize crop production and reduce environmental impact. Metagenomics sequencing can be used to study the microbial communities that live in the soil and on plants and to better understand the interactions between these communities about plant health and growth.

By studying the microbial communities in the soil and on plants, farmers can gain a better understanding of the nutrient and water requirements of crops, as well as their susceptibility to pests and diseases. This information can be used to develop more targeted fertilization, irrigation, and pest management strategies, leading to increased crop yields and reduced environmental impact.



Metagenomics sequencing can also be used to study the diversity of soil microbial communities and their functional roles in soil processes such as nutrient cycling, carbon sequestration, and soil aggregation. This information can be used to develop new strategies for sustainable agriculture that promote soil health and resilience while also reducing the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides

As precision agriculture continues to gain traction, the demand for metagenomics sequencing is expected to increase, driving the development of new technologies and analytical tools that are better suited to these applications. Further, expected to drive the growth of the Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market as farmers, researchers, and agribusinesses adopt metagenomics sequencing to optimize crop production and improve sustainability.

Growing availability of funding for genomics research

Government funding has played a pivotal role in driving the growth of the Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market. Genomic research, particularly in the field of metagenomics sequencing, demands substantial investments in equipment, infrastructure, and skilled personnel. Government funding has emerged as a crucial source of resources to support and advance research and development within this domain.

This funding has been instrumental in advancing sequencing technologies, refining bioinformatics tools, and developing innovative data analysis methods. These advancements have significantly improved the precision and efficiency of metagenomics sequencing. Consequently, researchers can now sequence larger and more intricate samples, yielding fresh insights into the diversity and functionality of microbial communities across various environments.

Moreover, government funding has catalyzed the translation of metagenomics research into practical applications, both clinical and commercial. Notably, it has underpinned the creation of metagenomics-based diagnostic tests for infectious diseases and cancer. Additionally, it has facilitated the development of novel drugs and therapies, leveraging the valuable insights derived from metagenomics investigations.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Metagenomics Sequencing Market.

BGI Genomics Co Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific Se.

Illumina Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Swift Biosciences Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Report Scope:



Metagenomics Sequencing Market, By Product and Service:

Reagents & consumables

Instruments

Services

Metagenomics Sequencing Market, By Technology:

Shotgun metagenomic sequencing

16S rRNA sequencing

Whole genome sequencing & de novo assembly

Meta transcriptomics

Metagenomics Sequencing Market, By Application:

Drug discovery

Ecological & environmental metagenomics

Clinical diagnostics

Biofuel

Industrial applications

Metagenomics Sequencing Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

