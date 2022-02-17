Global Metal & Steel Traders Directory 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal & Steel Traders of the World Directory 2022" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive guide to Metal & Steel trading companies worldwide, this is the latest edition of the Metal & Steel Traders of the World Directory. The directory allows you to pinpoint the company or person you need instantly. Listing key traders of aluminium, steel, base metals, minor and precious metals the Directory is an invaluable guide to sourcing the materials you need.

The Metal & Steel Traders of the World Directory is also fully searchable. This fully cross-referenced database allows you to search for a particular trader by company, country, plant, number of employees or product, or any other specific criteria, quickly and easily.

Key Features:

Company name and full contact details including email addresses and websites

Names of key company management and personnel

Range of activities and products handled

Ownership, subsidiaries, associates and branch offices

Number of employees

Year established

Product ranges and brands

Alphabetical listing of all traders

Useful listing of trade associations

Key Highlights:

Spend more of your valuable time making money and less of it searching for correct contact details;

Negotiate the best deals for your business - locate traders instantly who can meet your exact requirements;

Get to the precise information you want in an instant, with the useful cross-reference indices of key personnel, companies and products traded;

Locate niche market traders and develop new business opportunities at the flick of a page;

Monitor your competitors and build new revenue streams for your business;

Have the world of trading at your disposal - this new directory includes both metal and steel traders;

In a constantly changing trading environment, keep up-to-date with information from the most reputable source in the market;

Building on the successes of previous editions, the Directory is an invaluable reference tool for anyone seeking to identify Metal or Steel products around the world.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/apyd36

