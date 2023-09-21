Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis Report 2023-2026: Metal AM Contract Manufacturers Market Shift to Additive Focus and Localized Production

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Additive Manufacturing Markets 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From the $5.4B topline 2023 market size, the report sees $3.2B for contract services, $1.3B for hardware, and $920M for materials

The report anticipates that a contraction in hardware investments may be partially offset by growth in opportunities for materials and contract services. The metal 3D printing market is expected to achieve significantly more growth in 2023 compared to the total AM market (which would include polymers and other materials). Growth is expected to be powered by the actual use of metal AM processes rather than by R&D

The report analyzes the challenges and opportunities facing metal additive manufacturing (AM) stakeholders in light of current market forces. The analysis anticipates that the contraction in hardware investments may be at least partially offset by slight single-digit growth in opportunities for materials and production services fueled by newfound interest in the technologies during the second half of the year.

The latest forecasts in the report expect the metal AM market to achieve significantly more growth in 2023 compared to the total additive market overall. For the first time in its history, this growth is expected to be powered by the actual use of metal additive processes rather than a majority of prospective interest and research, driven by material consumption and printing services for profit.

The metal additive manufacturing market has been growing by leaps and bounds since 2014 when the analyst the leading market analysis and consulting group in AM - began tracking and reporting on the technologies. The latest report features a concise but detailed exploration of current trends and a focus on the post-pandemic dynamics of the market while reaffirming long term outlooks in the technology.

A robust market tracking and forecasting dataset is provided with the report featuring everything from hardware, materials, services, and metal AM part production metrics.

Companies profiled and considered in this report include EOS, GE Additive, Velo3D, SLM Solutions, Trumpf, Farsoon, Renishaw, 3D Systems, EPlus3D, AddUp, Additive Industries, BLT, 6K Additive, IperionX, Carpenter, and many more.

Report Highlights

Metal AM Markets: 2023 data and forecasts show steady 3DP/AM growth, but not accelerating

data and forecasts show steady 3DP/AM growth, but not The report explores two specific scenarios which could fuel such market momentum: Defense Spending and Industry Consolidation.

In H1 2023, AM powder markets grew at 33% year over, with hardware at 23% but and services 11%. AMR does not anticipate hardware to maintain its pace in H2 2023.

All major metal AM technologies (Powder Bed Fusion, Directed Energy Deposition, Metal Binder Jetting and Bound Metal) are expected to grow in 2023 at rates from 18% to 24%.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Post COVID Era of Metal Additive (2021-2024)

1.1 Metal Additive Manufacturing - Overcoming the Growth Limiting Cycle of Development

1.1.1 The AM Market Cycle - Slow and Steady Adoption

1.1.2 Two Scenarios to Break the Current Cycle and Realize Accelerated Growth in 2024-2026

1.1.2.1 Government Investment in Additive Technologies Through Defense Spending

1.1.2.2 Significant Industry Consolidation to Enable Scale

1.2 Continued Diversification of Technologies Outside of Powder Base

1.3 Metal AM Contract Manufacturers Market Shift to Additive Focus and Localized Production

1.3.1 The Shift to Additive-Forward Contract Manufacturing

1.4 Manufacturing for an Unpredictable, Destabilized World

Chapter Two: Powder Bed Fusion Markets in 2023

2.1 Regional Market Breakdown of Metal Powder Bed Fusion

2.1.1 Chinese Market Growth in Metal Powder Bed Fusion

2.2 Global Production Output of Metal Powder Bed Fusion

2.3 Competitive Analysis of Key Players in Metal Powder Bed Fusion

2.3.1 Incumbent and Established Leaders

2.3.1.1 EOS

2.3.1.2 GE Additive

2.3.1.3 Velo3D

2.3.1.4 SLM Solutions

2.3.1.5 Trumpf

2.3.1.6 Farsoon

2.3.1.7 Renishaw

2.3.1.8 3D Systems

2.3.2 Upcoming or Emerging Challengers

2.3.2.1 EPlus 3D

2.3.2.2 AddUp

2.3.2.3 Additive Industries

2.3.2.4 BLT

2.4 Technological Innovations in Metal Powder Bed Fusion

2.4.1 Quality Assurance, Standardization, and Testing

2.4.2 Area Exposure Technologies for Powder Bed Fusion

2.4.3 Large Build Envelope Systems

2.5 Powder Material Developments and Consumption by Powder Bed Fusion

2.5.1 Growth in Powder Consumption

2.5.2 Printing of Heavier Metals for Powder Bed Fusion

2.6 Future Market Outlook and Development Scenarios

Chapter Three: Alternatives to Powder Bed Fusion in Commercial Metal Additive

3.1 Directed Energy Deposition Market Update 2023

3.1.1 Latest Competitive and Technical Developments in DED

3.1.2 Future of DED: Wire for Structures, Powder for Repair

3.1.3 Outlook and Forecasts for Directed Energy AM

3.2 Metal Binder Jetting Market Update 2023

3.2.1 Latest Competitive and Technical Developments in Binder Jetting

3.2.2 Diverging Market Paths for Binder Jetting

3.2.3 Outlook and Forecasts for Binder Jetting AM

Chapter Four: Updates on the Metal Additive Powder Markets in 2023

4.1 Analyzing Metal Additive Powder Demand Trends in 2022

4.1.1 Regional Powder Demand Trends

4.1.2 Factors Impacting Demand by Industry

4.2 Trends in Powder Production and Competitive Landscape

4.2.1 Demand for New Alloys

4.2.2 Powder Characterization and Atomization/Production Methods

4.2.3 Capacity Expansion and Future Availability

