Global Metal Biocides Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metal Biocides estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Silver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Copper & Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $825.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Metal Biocides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$825.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$801 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



Zinc Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR



In the global Zinc segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$388.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$456.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$533.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Clariant AG

DowDupont Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Milliken Chemical

Nobel Biomaterials, Inc.

Renaissance Chemicals

Sanitized AG

SteriTouch Ltd.

Troy Corporation









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Metal Biocides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Metal Biocides Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Metal Biocides Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Metal Biocides Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Silver (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Silver (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Silver (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Copper & Alloys (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Copper & Alloys (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Copper & Alloys (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Zinc (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Zinc (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Zinc (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Paints & Coatings (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Paints & Coatings (End-Use Industry) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Paints & Coatings (End-Use Industry) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Medical (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Medical (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Medical (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Textile (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Textile (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Textile (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Wood Preservation (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Wood Preservation (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Wood Preservation (End-Use Industry) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Foods & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Foods & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Foods & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Metal Biocides Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Metal Biocides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Metal Biocides Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Metal Biocides Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Metal Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Metal Biocides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Metal Biocides Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Metal Biocides Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Metal Biocides Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Metal Biocides Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Metal Biocides: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Metal Biocides Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metal

Biocides in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Metal Biocides Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 51: Metal Biocides Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Metal Biocides Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Metal Biocides Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Metal Biocides in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Metal Biocides Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Metal Biocides Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Metal Biocides Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Metal Biocides Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Metal Biocides Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Metal Biocides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Metal Biocides Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Metal Biocides Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 65: Metal Biocides Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Metal Biocides Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Metal Biocides Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Metal Biocides Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Metal Biocides Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Metal Biocides Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Metal Biocides Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Metal Biocides Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 78: Metal Biocides Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Metal Biocides Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Metal Biocides Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Metal Biocides in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Metal Biocides Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Metal Biocides: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Metal Biocides Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Metal Biocides in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Metal Biocides Market in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 90: Metal Biocides Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Metal Biocides Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Metal Biocides Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Metal Biocides Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Metal Biocides Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Metal Biocides Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Metal Biocides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Metal Biocides Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Metal Biocides Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Metal Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Metal Biocides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Metal Biocides Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Metal Biocides Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 107: Metal Biocides Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Metal Biocides Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Metal Biocides Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Metal Biocides Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Metal Biocides Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Metal Biocides Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Metal Biocides Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 123: Metal Biocides Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Metal Biocides Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Metal Biocides Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Metal Biocides Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Metal Biocides Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Metal Biocides Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Metal Biocides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Metal Biocides Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Metal Biocides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 135: Metal Biocides Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Metal Biocides:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Metal Biocides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Metal Biocides in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 141: Metal Biocides Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Metal Biocides Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Metal Biocides Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Metal Biocides Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Metal Biocides Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Metal Biocides Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Metal Biocides in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Metal Biocides Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Metal Biocides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Metal Biocides Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Metal Biocides Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 155: Metal Biocides Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Metal Biocides Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Metal Biocides Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Metal Biocides Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Metal Biocides Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Metal Biocides Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Metal Biocides Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Metal Biocides Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 168: Metal Biocides Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Metal Biocides Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Metal Biocides Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Metal Biocides Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Metal Biocides Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Metal Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Metal Biocides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Metal Biocides Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Metal Biocides Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Metal Biocides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Metal Biocides Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Metal Biocides Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Metal Biocides Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 182: Metal Biocides Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Metal Biocides: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Metal Biocides Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metal

Biocides in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Metal Biocides Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 189: Metal Biocides Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Metal Biocides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Metal Biocides Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Metal Biocides Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 194: Metal Biocides Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Metal Biocides Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Metal Biocides Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Metal Biocides in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Metal Biocides Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Metal Biocides Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Metal Biocides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Metal Biocides Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Metal Biocides Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Metal Biocides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 207: Metal Biocides Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Metal Biocides Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Metal Biocides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Metal Biocides Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Metal Biocides Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Metal Biocides Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 213: Metal Biocides Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Metal Biocides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Metal Biocides Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Metal Biocides Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Metal Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

