Global Metal Biocides Industry
Global Metal Biocides Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2027
Sep 30, 2020, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metal Biocides estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Silver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Copper & Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $825.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Metal Biocides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$825.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$801 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Zinc Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Zinc segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$388.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$456.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$533.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BASF SE
- Clariant AG
- DowDupont Inc.
- Lonza Group AG
- Milliken Chemical
- Nobel Biomaterials, Inc.
- Renaissance Chemicals
- Sanitized AG
- SteriTouch Ltd.
- Troy Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Metal Biocides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Metal Biocides Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Metal Biocides Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Metal Biocides Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Silver (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Silver (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Silver (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Copper & Alloys (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Copper & Alloys (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Copper & Alloys (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Zinc (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Zinc (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Zinc (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Paints & Coatings (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Paints & Coatings (End-Use Industry) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Paints & Coatings (End-Use Industry) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Medical (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Medical (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Medical (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Textile (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Textile (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Textile (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Wood Preservation (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Wood Preservation (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Wood Preservation (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Foods & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Foods & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Foods & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Metal Biocides Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Metal Biocides Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Metal Biocides Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Metal Biocides Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Metal Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Metal Biocides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Metal Biocides Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Metal Biocides Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Metal Biocides Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Metal Biocides Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Metal Biocides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Metal Biocides Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metal
Biocides in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Metal Biocides Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 51: Metal Biocides Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Metal Biocides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Metal Biocides Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Metal Biocides in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Metal Biocides Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Metal Biocides Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Metal Biocides Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Metal Biocides Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Metal Biocides Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Metal Biocides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Metal Biocides Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Metal Biocides Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 65: Metal Biocides Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Metal Biocides Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: French Metal Biocides Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Metal Biocides Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Metal Biocides Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Metal Biocides Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Metal Biocides Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Metal Biocides Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 78: Metal Biocides Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Metal Biocides Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Metal Biocides Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Metal Biocides in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Metal Biocides Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Metal Biocides: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Metal Biocides Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Metal Biocides in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Metal Biocides Market in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 90: Metal Biocides Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Metal Biocides Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Metal Biocides Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Metal Biocides Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Spanish Metal Biocides Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Metal Biocides Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Metal Biocides Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Metal Biocides Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Russian Metal Biocides Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Metal Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Metal Biocides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Metal Biocides Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Metal Biocides Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 107: Metal Biocides Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 110: Metal Biocides Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Metal Biocides Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Metal Biocides Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Metal Biocides Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Metal Biocides Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Metal Biocides Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 123: Metal Biocides Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Metal Biocides Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Metal Biocides Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Metal Biocides Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Indian Metal Biocides Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Metal Biocides Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Metal Biocides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Metal Biocides Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Metal Biocides Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 135: Metal Biocides Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Metal Biocides:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Metal Biocides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Metal Biocides in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 141: Metal Biocides Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Metal Biocides Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 143: Metal Biocides Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Metal Biocides Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Metal Biocides Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Metal Biocides Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Metal Biocides in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Metal Biocides Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Metal Biocides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 152: Metal Biocides Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Argentinean Metal Biocides Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 155: Metal Biocides Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 157: Metal Biocides Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Metal Biocides Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Metal Biocides Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Metal Biocides Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 163: Metal Biocides Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Metal Biocides Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Metal Biocides Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 168: Metal Biocides Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Metal Biocides Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Metal Biocides Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Metal Biocides Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Metal Biocides Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Metal Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 174: Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Metal Biocides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 176: Metal Biocides Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Metal Biocides Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Metal Biocides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Metal Biocides Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Metal Biocides Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Metal Biocides Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 182: Metal Biocides Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Metal Biocides: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: Metal Biocides Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metal
Biocides in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Iranian Metal Biocides Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 189: Metal Biocides Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Metal Biocides Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 191: Metal Biocides Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Israeli Metal Biocides Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 194: Metal Biocides Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Metal Biocides Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Metal Biocides Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Metal Biocides Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Metal Biocides Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Metal Biocides in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Metal Biocides Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Metal Biocides Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Metal Biocides Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Metal Biocides Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Metal Biocides Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Metal Biocides Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 207: Metal Biocides Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Metal Biocides Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Metal Biocides Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Metal Biocides Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Metal Biocides Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Metal Biocides Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 213: Metal Biocides Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 214: African Metal Biocides Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Metal Biocides Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: African Metal Biocides Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Metal Biocides Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: Metal Biocides Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
