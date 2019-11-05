Global Metal Biocides Market Report 2019-2024: Focus on Medical, Textile, Wood Preservation, Paints & Coatings, Foods & Beverages, Pesticides and Others
Nov 05, 2019
DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal Biocides Market, By Type (Zinc, Silver, Copper & Alloys and Others), By End-Use Industry (Medical, Textile, Wood Preservation, Paints & Coatings, Food & Beverages, Pesticides and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Metal Biocides Market is projected to grow from $ 3.4 billion in 2018 to S 4.5 billion by 2024, on account of growing paints & coatings, medical and water treatment industries.
Metal biocides prevent microbial activities and their effectiveness varies with the concentration as well as duration of exposure. The metal biocides market find applications in numerous end-use industries including agriculture, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical and personal care.
They are used for the treatment of drinking water and wastewater as antifouling agents and disinfectants in hospitals that prevent molluscs from accumulating in industrial pipes. Furthermore, they find applications in preventing the growth of algae and fungi on applied paints including varnishes and coatings.
Pesticides segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the Global Metal Biocides Market during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for metal biocides in for utilization in agriculture to increase the resistance towards unwanted organisms and also to inhibit the growth of algae and fungi on applied paints.
Based on type, the Global Metal Biocides Market has been segmented into silver, copper & alloys, zinc and others. In 2018, the silver-based metal biocide segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in coming years.
The growth of this segment is supplemented by the non-toxic, environment friendly and sustainable nature of silver biocide. Despite the high cost, silver biocide is widely used in the healthcare industry, owing to its high thermal stability, effectiveness, unsurpassed safety, and the fact that it is approved by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA).
Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe have been considered as the main metal biocide markets for the report. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for metal biocides, globally, owing to the presence of key market players such as The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Troy Corporation (U.S.), Milliken Chemical Company (U.S.), and Noble Biomaterials Inc. (U.S.) in the region.
Intense competition among the major market players led to a price stabilization in the past few years. The growing demand for metal biocides in pesticides is expected to drive the region's metal biocides market during forecast period.
The Global Metal Biocides Market is growing at a moderate rate. Stringent regulations for the production and consumption of metal biocides coupled with the requirement of high capital investments are the key factors restraining market growth. These factors create a huge entry barrier for new entrants in the Global Metal Biocides Market, which in turn discourages competition and lowers overall market growth.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors to be Considered for Product Selection
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase
4.4. Unmet Needs
5. Global Metal Biocides Industry Overview
6. Global Metal Biocides Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size and Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share and Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Zinc, Silver, Copper & Alloys and Others)
6.2.2. By End-Use Industry (Medical, Textile, Wood Preservation, Paints & Coatings, Foods & Beverages, Pesticides and Others)
6.2.3. By Company
6.2.4. By Region
6.3. Market Attractive Index
7. Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size and Forecast
7.1.1. By Value and Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type
7.2.2. By End- Use Industry
7.2.3. By Country
7.3. China Metal Biocides Market Outlook
7.4. Japan Metal Biocides Market Outlook
7.5. India Metal Biocides Market Outlook
7.6. South Korea Metal Biocides Market Outlook
7.7. Australia Metal Biocides Market Outlook
8. Europe Metal Biocides Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size and Forecast
8.1.1. By Value and Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type
8.2.2. By End-use Industry
8.2.3. By Country
8.3. United Kingdom Metal Biocides Market Outlook
8.4. Italy Metal Biocides Market Outlook
8.5. France Metal Biocides Market Outlook
8.6. Germany Metal Biocides Market Outlook
8.7. Russia Metal Biocides Market Outlook
9. North America Metal Biocides Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size and Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By End-use Industry
9.2.3. By Country
9.3. United States Metal Biocides Market Outlook
9.4. Mexico Metal Biocides Market Outlook
9.5. Canada Metal Biocides Market Outlook
10. South America Metal Biocides Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size and Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By End-use Industry
10.2.3. By Country
10.3. Brazil Metal Biocides Market Outlook
10.4. Argentina Metal Biocides Market Outlook
10.5. Colombia Metal Biocides Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Metal Biocides Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size and Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Type
11.2.2. By End-use Industry
11.2.3. By Country
11.3. South Africa Metal Biocides Market Outlook
11.4. Saudi Arabia Metal Biocides Market Outlook
11.5. UAE Metal Biocides Market Outlook
11.6. Qatar Metal Biocides Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Pricing Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Benchmarking
15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)
15.2.1. BASF SE
15.2.2. Clariant AG
15.2.3. The DOW Chemical Company
15.2.4. Lonza Group Ltd
15.2.5. Troy Corporation
15.2.6. Milliken Chemical Company
15.2.7. Sanitized AG
15.2.8. Steritouch Ltd.
15.2.9. Noble Biomaterials Inc.
15.2.10. Renaissance Chemicals Ltd.
