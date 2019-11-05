Global Metal Biocides Market Report 2019-2024: Focus on Medical, Textile, Wood Preservation, Paints & Coatings, Foods & Beverages, Pesticides and Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal Biocides Market, By Type (Zinc, Silver, Copper & Alloys and Others), By End-Use Industry (Medical, Textile, Wood Preservation, Paints & Coatings, Food & Beverages, Pesticides and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Metal Biocides Market is projected to grow from $ 3.4 billion in 2018 to S 4.5 billion by 2024, on account of growing paints & coatings, medical and water treatment industries.

Metal biocides prevent microbial activities and their effectiveness varies with the concentration as well as duration of exposure. The metal biocides market find applications in numerous end-use industries including agriculture, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical and personal care.

They are used for the treatment of drinking water and wastewater as antifouling agents and disinfectants in hospitals that prevent molluscs from accumulating in industrial pipes. Furthermore, they find applications in preventing the growth of algae and fungi on applied paints including varnishes and coatings.

Pesticides segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the Global Metal Biocides Market during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for metal biocides in for utilization in agriculture to increase the resistance towards unwanted organisms and also to inhibit the growth of algae and fungi on applied paints.

Based on type, the Global Metal Biocides Market has been segmented into silver, copper & alloys, zinc and others. In 2018, the silver-based metal biocide segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in coming years.

The growth of this segment is supplemented by the non-toxic, environment friendly and sustainable nature of silver biocide. Despite the high cost, silver biocide is widely used in the healthcare industry, owing to its high thermal stability, effectiveness, unsurpassed safety, and the fact that it is approved by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA).

Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe have been considered as the main metal biocide markets for the report. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for metal biocides, globally, owing to the presence of key market players such as The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Troy Corporation (U.S.), Milliken Chemical Company (U.S.), and Noble Biomaterials Inc. (U.S.) in the region.

Intense competition among the major market players led to a price stabilization in the past few years. The growing demand for metal biocides in pesticides is expected to drive the region's metal biocides market during forecast period.



The Global Metal Biocides Market is growing at a moderate rate. Stringent regulations for the production and consumption of metal biocides coupled with the requirement of high capital investments are the key factors restraining market growth. These factors create a huge entry barrier for new entrants in the Global Metal Biocides Market, which in turn discourages competition and lowers overall market growth.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors to be Considered for Product Selection

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

4.4. Unmet Needs



5. Global Metal Biocides Industry Overview



6. Global Metal Biocides Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Zinc, Silver, Copper & Alloys and Others)

6.2.2. By End-Use Industry (Medical, Textile, Wood Preservation, Paints & Coatings, Foods & Beverages, Pesticides and Others)

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractive Index



7. Asia-Pacific Metal Biocides Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.1.1. By Value and Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By End- Use Industry

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. China Metal Biocides Market Outlook

7.4. Japan Metal Biocides Market Outlook

7.5. India Metal Biocides Market Outlook

7.6. South Korea Metal Biocides Market Outlook

7.7. Australia Metal Biocides Market Outlook



8. Europe Metal Biocides Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.1.1. By Value and Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By End-use Industry

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. United Kingdom Metal Biocides Market Outlook

8.4. Italy Metal Biocides Market Outlook

8.5. France Metal Biocides Market Outlook

8.6. Germany Metal Biocides Market Outlook

8.7. Russia Metal Biocides Market Outlook



9. North America Metal Biocides Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By End-use Industry

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. United States Metal Biocides Market Outlook

9.4. Mexico Metal Biocides Market Outlook

9.5. Canada Metal Biocides Market Outlook



10. South America Metal Biocides Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By End-use Industry

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. Brazil Metal Biocides Market Outlook

10.4. Argentina Metal Biocides Market Outlook

10.5. Colombia Metal Biocides Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Metal Biocides Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size and Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Type

11.2.2. By End-use Industry

11.2.3. By Country

11.3. South Africa Metal Biocides Market Outlook

11.4. Saudi Arabia Metal Biocides Market Outlook

11.5. UAE Metal Biocides Market Outlook

11.6. Qatar Metal Biocides Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

15.2.1. BASF SE

15.2.2. Clariant AG

15.2.3. The DOW Chemical Company

15.2.4. Lonza Group Ltd

15.2.5. Troy Corporation

15.2.6. Milliken Chemical Company

15.2.7. Sanitized AG

15.2.8. Steritouch Ltd.

15.2.9. Noble Biomaterials Inc.

15.2.10. Renaissance Chemicals Ltd.



