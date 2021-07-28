Global Metal Cans Market- Amcor Plc, Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Ardagh Group SA, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth
Jul 28, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The metal cans market is poised to grow by USD 3.28 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download: Metal Cans Market Value Chain Analysis
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans.
The metal cans market analysis includes End-user segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the rise in adoption of reusable packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the metal cans market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Metal Cans Market Covers the Following Areas:
Metal Cans Market Sizing
Metal Cans Market Forecast
Metal Cans Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor Plc
- Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
- Ardagh Group SA
- Ball Corp.
- Berlin Packaging LLC
- COFCO Corp.
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- National Can Industries Pty Ltd.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The alcoholic beverage packaging market has the potential to grow by USD 11.33 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.39%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Beverage Can Market by Material, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The beverage can market has the potential to grow by USD 3.50 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.08%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis of Metal and Glass Containers Market
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Industry Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2019
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global metal cans market for food and beverage industry 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by End-User
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Beverage
- Food
The end-user segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. Beverage industry constituted the largest end-user segment in 2019. The 2019 market position of all the end-user segments will likely remain the same in 2024. The ranking of none of the end-user segments will change by 2024; this indicates that the market composition will see limited changes.
Buy the full metal cans market forecast report for the food and beverage industry for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 16: End-User - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-User
Exhibit 17: Comparison by End-User
5.3 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 18: Beverage - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 19: Global metal cans market for beverage industry 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 20: Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
5.4 Food - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 21: Food - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Global metal cans market for food industry 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 23: Food - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by End-User
Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by End-User
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 25: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The five regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. North America ranked first as the largest region, while MEA was the smallest region in 2019. In 2024, the five regions will witness significant changes as compared to that of 2019. This is indicative of significant changes in the geographical composition of the market, given that the ranking of the regions will change by 2024.
Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Metal cans market for food and beverage industry in North America 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Metal cans market for food and beverage industry in APAC 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: Metal cans market for food and beverage industry in Europe 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: Metal cans market for food and beverage industry in South America 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: Metal cans market for food and beverage industry in MEA 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 42: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 43: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth
9.1.1 Increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans
9.1.2 Rise in adoption of reusable packaging
9.1.3 Rising focus on improving the shelf life of products
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Increasing concerns about BPA present in metal cans
9.2.2 Increasing demand for flexible packaging
9.2.3 Stringent regulations
Exhibit 45: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market Trends
9.3.1 Launch of campaigns to support use of metal cans for food and beverage
9.3.2 Increasing demand for sustainable packaging
9.3.3 Growth of organized retailing globally
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.
Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 48: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 49: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Amcor Plc
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.4 Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.5 Ardagh Group SA
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.6 Ball Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.7 Berlin Packaging LLC
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.8 COFCO Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.9 Crown Holdings Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.10 National Can Industries Pty Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.11 Parker Hannifin Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
11.12 Silgan Holdings Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 92: Research Methodology
Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 94: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40769
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article