Global Metal Cans Market- Amcor Plc, Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Ardagh Group SA, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans.

The metal cans market analysis includes End-user segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the rise in adoption of reusable packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the metal cans market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Metal Cans Market Covers the Following Areas:

Metal Cans Market Sizing

Metal Cans Market Forecast

Metal Cans Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Ardagh Group SA

Ball Corp.

Berlin Packaging LLC

COFCO Corp.

Crown Holdings Inc.

National Can Industries Pty Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis of Metal and Glass Containers Market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Industry Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global metal cans market for food and beverage industry 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-User

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Beverage

Food

The end-user segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. Beverage industry constituted the largest end-user segment in 2019. The 2019 market position of all the end-user segments will likely remain the same in 2024. The ranking of none of the end-user segments will change by 2024; this indicates that the market composition will see limited changes.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: End-User - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-User

Exhibit 17: Comparison by End-User

5.3 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 18: Beverage - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Global metal cans market for beverage industry 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 20: Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.4 Food - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 21: Food - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Global metal cans market for food industry 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 23: Food - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-User

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by End-User

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 25: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

The five regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. North America ranked first as the largest region, while MEA was the smallest region in 2019. In 2024, the five regions will witness significant changes as compared to that of 2019. This is indicative of significant changes in the geographical composition of the market, given that the ranking of the regions will change by 2024.

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Metal cans market for food and beverage industry in North America 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Metal cans market for food and beverage industry in APAC 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Metal cans market for food and beverage industry in Europe 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Metal cans market for food and beverage industry in South America 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Metal cans market for food and beverage industry in MEA 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 42: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 43: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth

9.1.1 Increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans

9.1.2 Rise in adoption of reusable packaging

9.1.3 Rising focus on improving the shelf life of products

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Increasing concerns about BPA present in metal cans

9.2.2 Increasing demand for flexible packaging

9.2.3 Stringent regulations

Exhibit 45: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market Trends

9.3.1 Launch of campaigns to support use of metal cans for food and beverage

9.3.2 Increasing demand for sustainable packaging

9.3.3 Growth of organized retailing globally

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.

Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 49: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amcor Plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.4 Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.5 Ardagh Group SA

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.6 Ball Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.7 Berlin Packaging LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.8 COFCO Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.9 Crown Holdings Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.10 National Can Industries Pty Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.11 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.12 Silgan Holdings Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 94: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

